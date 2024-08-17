Vintage Cards & Creations Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2012
|Sept-2011
|Mar-2011
|Sept-2010
|Mar-2010
Gross Sales
0
0
0.07
0.09
0.36
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
0.07
0.09
0.36
Other Operating Income
0
0.12
0
0
0
Other Income
0
-1.89
0.07
2.75
-0.03
Total Income
0
-1.76
0.15
2.83
0.33
Total Expenditure
1.5
2.9
2.1
0.67
0.91
PBIDT
-1.5
-4.67
-1.95
2.17
-0.57
Interest
0.01
0
-0.01
0.05
0.1
PBDT
-1.51
-4.67
-1.92
2.1
-0.68
Depreciation
0
0.05
0.1
0.1
0.1
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-1.51
-4.73
-2.03
2
-0.8
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-1.51
-4.73
-2.03
2
-0.8
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.05
-1.95
0.07
2.75
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-1.46
-2.77
-2.1
-0.75
-0.8
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
2.84
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7
7
7
7
7
Public Shareholding (Number)
60,98,607
60,98,607
60,98,607
60,98,607
60,98,607
Public Shareholding (%)
87.13
87.13
87.13
87.13
87.13
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
9,00,000
9,00,000
9,00,000
9,00,000
9,00,000
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
12.85
12.85
12.85
12.85
12.85
PBIDTM(%)
-15,000
0
-2,437.5
2,411.11
-161.11
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
-15,200
0
-2,550
2,222.22
-222.22
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.