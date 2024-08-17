iifl-logo-icon 1
Vintage Cards & Creations Ltd Half Yearly Results

1.91
(-4.50%)
Mar 20, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2012Sept-2011Mar-2011Sept-2010Mar-2010

Gross Sales

0

0

0.07

0.09

0.36

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

0.07

0.09

0.36

Other Operating Income

0

0.12

0

0

0

Other Income

0

-1.89

0.07

2.75

-0.03

Total Income

0

-1.76

0.15

2.83

0.33

Total Expenditure

1.5

2.9

2.1

0.67

0.91

PBIDT

-1.5

-4.67

-1.95

2.17

-0.57

Interest

0.01

0

-0.01

0.05

0.1

PBDT

-1.51

-4.67

-1.92

2.1

-0.68

Depreciation

0

0.05

0.1

0.1

0.1

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-1.51

-4.73

-2.03

2

-0.8

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-1.51

-4.73

-2.03

2

-0.8

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.05

-1.95

0.07

2.75

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-1.46

-2.77

-2.1

-0.75

-0.8

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

2.84

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7

7

7

7

7

Public Shareholding (Number)

60,98,607

60,98,607

60,98,607

60,98,607

60,98,607

Public Shareholding (%)

87.13

87.13

87.13

87.13

87.13

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

9,00,000

9,00,000

9,00,000

9,00,000

9,00,000

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

12.85

12.85

12.85

12.85

12.85

PBIDTM(%)

-15,000

0

-2,437.5

2,411.11

-161.11

PBDTM(%)

-

-

-

-

-

PATM(%)

-15,200

0

-2,550

2,222.22

-222.22

