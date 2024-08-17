Vintage Cards & Creations Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2008
|Dec-2007
Gross Sales
0
0.12
0.67
1.5
2.64
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0
0.12
0.67
1.5
2.64
Other Operating Income
0.12
0
0
0.01
0
Other Income
-1.89
2.73
-0.01
0
0.02
Total Income
-1.76
2.85
0.66
1.51
2.67
Total Expenditure
4.15
0.92
1.73
4.03
5.11
PBIDT
-5.92
1.94
-1.07
-2.5
-2.45
Interest
0
0.03
0.15
0
0.02
PBDT
-5.92
1.89
-1.23
-2.51
-2.48
Depreciation
0.05
0.17
0.17
0.17
0.17
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
-5.98
1.73
-1.39
-2.7
-2.66
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-5.98
1.73
-1.39
-2.7
-2.66
Extra-ordinary Items
-1.94
2.73
-0.05
-0.03
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-4.04
-1
-1.33
-2.66
-2.65
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
2.48
0
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
7
7
7
4.59
5.92
Public Shareholding (Number)
60,98,607
60,98,607
60,98,607
45,88,031
0
Public Shareholding (%)
87.13
87.13
87.13
99.98
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
9,00,000
9,00,000
9,00,000
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
12.85
12.85
12.85
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
0
1,492.3
-159.7
-166.22
-92.8
PBDTM(%)
0
1,461.53
-183.58
-166.88
-93.93
PATM(%)
0
1,330.76
-208.95
-178.8
-100.75
