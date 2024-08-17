iifl-logo-icon 1
Vintage Cards & Creations Ltd Nine Monthly Results

1.91
(-4.50%)
Mar 20, 2013|12:00:00 AM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2011Dec-2010Dec-2009Dec-2008Dec-2007

Gross Sales

0

0.12

0.67

1.5

2.64

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0

0.12

0.67

1.5

2.64

Other Operating Income

0.12

0

0

0.01

0

Other Income

-1.89

2.73

-0.01

0

0.02

Total Income

-1.76

2.85

0.66

1.51

2.67

Total Expenditure

4.15

0.92

1.73

4.03

5.11

PBIDT

-5.92

1.94

-1.07

-2.5

-2.45

Interest

0

0.03

0.15

0

0.02

PBDT

-5.92

1.89

-1.23

-2.51

-2.48

Depreciation

0.05

0.17

0.17

0.17

0.17

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

-5.98

1.73

-1.39

-2.7

-2.66

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-5.98

1.73

-1.39

-2.7

-2.66

Extra-ordinary Items

-1.94

2.73

-0.05

-0.03

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-4.04

-1

-1.33

-2.66

-2.65

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

2.48

0

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

7

7

7

4.59

5.92

Public Shareholding (Number)

60,98,607

60,98,607

60,98,607

45,88,031

0

Public Shareholding (%)

87.13

87.13

87.13

99.98

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

9,00,000

9,00,000

9,00,000

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

12.85

12.85

12.85

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

0

1,492.3

-159.7

-166.22

-92.8

PBDTM(%)

0

1,461.53

-183.58

-166.88

-93.93

PATM(%)

0

1,330.76

-208.95

-178.8

-100.75

No Record Found

