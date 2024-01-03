Virgo Polymers India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.4
3.4
3.4
3.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.69
14.54
13.91
13.36
Net Worth
20.09
17.94
17.31
16.7
Minority Interest
Debt
30.98
26.63
44.21
29.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.18
1.37
1.41
1.3
Total Liabilities
52.25
45.94
62.93
47.15
Fixed Assets
11.22
11.77
11.99
10.67
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
39.22
32.9
46.7
34.36
Inventories
16.77
8.52
13.95
12.41
Inventory Days
55.15
Sundry Debtors
49.32
31.58
38.29
27.97
Debtor Days
124.31
Other Current Assets
13.8
22.24
18.78
12.36
Sundry Creditors
-38.23
-16.49
-18.69
-15.48
Creditor Days
68.8
Other Current Liabilities
-2.44
-12.95
-5.63
-2.9
Cash
1.8
1.26
4.24
2.11
Total Assets
52.24
45.93
62.93
47.14
