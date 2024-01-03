Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
82.12
110.55
89.32
80.41
yoy growth (%)
-25.71
23.76
11.08
-1.46
Raw materials
-48.04
-82.07
-67.31
-67.2
As % of sales
58.49
74.23
75.35
83.57
Employee costs
-11.53
-7.11
-4.95
-3.62
As % of sales
14.04
6.43
5.55
4.5
Other costs
-19.41
-23.42
-17.35
-13.26
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.64
21.18
19.43
16.49
Operating profit
3.13
-2.05
-0.29
-3.68
OPM
3.81
-1.85
-0.33
-4.58
Depreciation
-0.97
-0.94
-0.8
-0.7
Interest expense
-1.77
-1.48
-1.07
-1.35
Other income
0.3
5.29
2.74
6.23
Profit before tax
0.69
0.81
0.57
0.49
Taxes
-0.22
-0.05
-0.26
-0.16
Tax rate
-32.46
-6.65
-46.32
-33.08
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.46
0.75
0.31
0.32
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.46
0.75
0.31
0.32
yoy growth (%)
-38.22
143.88
-5.39
-26.32
NPM
0.57
0.68
0.34
0.4
