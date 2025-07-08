Sector
Open₹0
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹0
Day's Low₹0
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹0
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.4
3.4
3.4
3.34
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
16.69
14.54
13.91
13.36
Net Worth
20.09
17.94
17.31
16.7
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
82.12
110.55
89.32
80.41
yoy growth (%)
-25.71
23.76
11.08
-1.46
Raw materials
-48.04
-82.07
-67.31
-67.2
As % of sales
58.49
74.23
75.35
83.57
Employee costs
-11.53
-7.11
-4.95
-3.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.69
0.81
0.57
0.49
Depreciation
-0.97
-0.94
-0.8
-0.7
Tax paid
-0.22
-0.05
-0.26
-0.16
Working capital
4.91
12.25
2.15
-10.62
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-25.71
23.76
11.08
-1.46
Op profit growth
-252.47
589.74
-91.91
166.17
EBIT growth
7.49
39.42
-10.54
-11.91
Net profit growth
-38.22
143.88
-5.39
-26.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,221.6
|50.44
|11,087.67
|65.13
|0.16
|369.14
|99.25
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
3,710.7
|25.44
|8,620.84
|73.63
|0.32
|515.67
|994.74
EPL Ltd
EPL
231.75
|35.33
|7,411.1
|63.7
|2.93
|316.7
|32.15
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
780
|15.65
|5,046.4
|96.61
|0.9
|704.83
|324.24
Uflex Ltd
UFLEX
603.05
|20.3
|4,354.71
|71.21
|0.5
|1,947.09
|449.69
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Vivek Ramsisaria
Whole-time Director
Varun Ramsisaria
Whole-time Director
Mamta Ramsisaria.
Non Executive Director
Sunil Saraf
Independent Director
Rishav Sethia
Independent Director
Sagar Ramsisaria
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sukumar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
KRISHNAMURTHY MURALI
A1A MMDA Industrial Complex,
Maraimalai Nagar,
Tamil Nadu - 603209
Tel: 91-44-27452716
Website: http://www.fibcbigbags.com
Email: info@virgopolymer.com
Subramanian Building,
1ST Floor No 1, Club House Road,
Chennai - 600002
Tel: 91-44-28462700
Website: www.cameoindia.com
Email: investor@cameoindia.com
Summary
Reports by Virgo Polymers India Ltd
