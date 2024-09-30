39th Annual General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, September 30, 2024 at 11.30 AM (IST) through Video Conferencing/ Other Audio-Visual Means. Submission of Proceedings of the 39th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th September 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024) Submission of Voting Results along with the scrutinizer Report on the Resolutions passed at the 39th Annual General Meeting of the company held on Monday, 30th September 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)