Virgo Polymers India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.69
0.81
0.57
0.49
Depreciation
-0.97
-0.94
-0.8
-0.7
Tax paid
-0.22
-0.05
-0.26
-0.16
Working capital
4.91
12.25
2.15
-10.62
Other operating items
Operating
4.4
12.06
1.66
-10.99
Capital expenditure
2.97
1.93
4.04
0.4
Free cash flow
7.37
13.99
5.7
-10.59
Equity raised
23.79
20.28
19.65
19
Investing
-0.03
0
0
0.03
Financing
24.91
14.52
3.29
4.72
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
56.04
48.79
28.64
13.15
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.