Board Meeting 30 May 2025 23 May 2025

Virgo Polymer India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Audited Financial Results along with the Auditors Report issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2025 under Regulation 33of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today ie. Friday, 30 May, 2025 have inter alia, considered and approved the following matters: 1) The Standalone Audited Financial Results along with Auditors Report for the quarter and financial ended 31 March 2025 as per Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. 2) The appointment of M/s. Mardia & Associates, as the Internal Auditors of the Company as per Section 138 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules made thereunder f0r the financial year 2025-2026. 3) The appointment of Mrs. N. Srividhya, (Membership No: A34428; COP No: 14058) Practicing Company Secretary as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company as per Section 204 of the Companies Act, 2013 and Regulation 24A of Listing Regulations from the financial year 2025-26 for a period of 5 consecutive years subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2025)

Board Meeting 20 Mar 2025 17 Mar 2025

Virgo Polymer India Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/03/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The appointment of Mr. K Murali (Membership No. A20089) as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chairman. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), the Board of Directors of the Company, at their meeting held today, i.e., March 20, 2025 based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, approved: The appointment of Mr. Krishnamurthy Murali (Membership No. ACS 20089) as the Company Secretary (KMP) and Compliance Officer of the Company, with effect from March 20, 2025. Further, we would like to inform you that Mr. B. Sukumar (Membership No. FCS 3033), who was appointed as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer effective March 1, 2025, at the Board Meeting held on February 26, 2025, has expressed his inability to assume the role due to personal reasons and therefore, did not join. Consequently, Mr. Krishnamurthy Murali (Membership No. ACS 20089) has been appointed to the position. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 20.03.2025)

Board Meeting 26 Feb 2025 22 Feb 2025

VIRGO POLYMERS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve The appointment of Mr. B. Sukumar (Membership No. F3033) as the Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. February 26, 2025 based on the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, had approved the appointment of Mr. B. Sukumar (Membership No. FCS F3033 of ICSI), as the Company Secretary (KMP) and Compliance Officer of the Company. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 26.02.2025)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2025 6 Feb 2025

VIRGO POLYMERS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2025 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 31st December 2024 under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chairman1. The Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, 14% February, 2025 have inter alia, considered and approved the Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.02.2025)

Board Meeting 27 Nov 2024 23 Nov 2024

VIRGO POLYMERS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chairman. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time, (Listing Regulations), the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, 27th November, 2024 through video conferencing commenced at 04:00 P.M and concluded at 04:40 P.M have inter alia, considered and approved the following matter: 1. The Unaudited Financial Results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 as per Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

VIRGO POLYMERS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Unaudited Financial Results and Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015. 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chairman. Submission of Outcome of Board Meeting held on 14.11.2024 with detailed reason for not adopting the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and Half year ended 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 12 Aug 2024

Quarterly Results & A.G.M. 1. The Unaudited Financial Results of the company for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2024 along with the Limited Review Report. 2. The Appointment of M/s. Mardia & Associates as internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025. (Annexure A) 3. Notice of AGM, Directors Report and Secretarial Audit Report. 4. Day, date and time for the ensuing Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year 2023-2024. 5. Date for Book closure. 6. The Appointment of intermediate agencies like CDSL/NSDL for e-voting. 7. The appointment of M/s. Lakshmmi Subramanian & Associates as scrutinizer for e-voting to be conducted in the ensuing Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year 2023-2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

VIRGO POLYMERS (INDIA) LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider approve and take on record the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2024 along with the Limited Review Report. 2. Appointment of M/s. Mardia & Associates as internal Auditors of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-2025. 3. To consider and approve the Notice of AGM Directors Report and Secretarial Audit Report. 4. To fix the day date and time for the ensuing Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year 2023-2024. 5. To fix the date for Book closure. 6. To appoint intermediate agencies like CDSL/NSDL for e-voting. 7. To appoint M/s. Lakshmmi Subramanian & Associates as scrutinizer for e-voting to be conducted in the ensuing Annual General Meeting for the Financial Year 2023-2024

Board Meeting 31 Jul 2024 27 Jul 2024