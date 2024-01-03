Virgo Polymers India Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

Industry Structure and Developments:

Presently the Company is manufacturing an extensive range of FIBC (Jumbo bags, big bags, bulk sacks) in various designs and sizes. FIBC is one of the most cost effective and ideal type of packaging solutions for transportation and storage of goods. These bags are made of polypropylene fabric.

Opportunities and Threats:

Our Company project has resulted in high quality output which has resulted to tie up long term contracts with the Customers. Our main concern is, continuous competition from other manufactures in the same line of production.

Segment wise performance:

The Performance of the products of the Company namely FIBC (Jumbo bags, big bags, bulk sacks) in various designs and sizes which are made up of polypropylene fabric are satisfactory and the only problem faced by the Company is power interruption and power failure which are beyond control.

Risks and Concerns:

Our main concern is, continuous competition from other manufacturers in the same line of production by reducing the price in the market due to which the Company has to reduce the price to retain its share in the market.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

The statements contained in the Boards Report and Management Discussion and Analysis Report contain certain statements relating to the future and therefore are forward looking within the meaning of applicable securities, laws and regulations. Various factors such as economic conditions, changes in government regulations, tax regime, other statues, market forces and other associated and incidental factors may however, lead to variation in actual results.