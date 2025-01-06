iifl-logo-icon 1
Virtual Global Education Ltd Cash Flow Statement

QUICKLINKS FOR Virtual Global Education Ltd

Virtual Global FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.39

3.31

3.4

3.38

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.4

-0.53

-0.25

Tax paid

-0.1

-0.9

-1.15

-1.08

Working capital

-1.11

-2.83

-3.06

2.65

Other operating items

Operating

-0.97

-0.83

-1.35

4.7

Capital expenditure

-0.25

0.09

-16.05

2.18

Free cash flow

-1.23

-0.73

-17.4

6.88

Equity raised

40.13

34.79

30.3

25.69

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

-0.04

0.58

1.11

1.09

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

38.85

34.64

14.01

33.66

