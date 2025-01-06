Virtual Global Education Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.39
3.31
3.4
3.38
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.4
-0.53
-0.25
Tax paid
-0.1
-0.9
-1.15
-1.08
Working capital
-1.11
-2.83
-3.06
2.65
Other operating items
Operating
-0.97
-0.83
-1.35
4.7
Capital expenditure
-0.25
0.09
-16.05
2.18
Free cash flow
-1.23
-0.73
-17.4
6.88
Equity raised
40.13
34.79
30.3
25.69
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
-0.04
0.58
1.11
1.09
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
38.85
34.64
14.01
33.66
