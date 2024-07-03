Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorEducation
Open₹0.77
Prev. Close₹0.77
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.51
Day's High₹0.77
Day's Low₹0.75
52 Week's High₹1.35
52 Week's Low₹0.72
Book Value₹1.53
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)31.77
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
42.37
42.37
42.37
42.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
19.23
21
20.39
20.63
Net Worth
61.6
63.37
62.76
63
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.67
36.58
36.22
36.34
yoy growth (%)
-98.15
1
-0.32
187.69
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.02
As % of sales
0
0
0
0.06
Employee costs
-0.29
-1.38
-1.51
-1.47
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
0.39
3.31
3.4
3.38
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.4
-0.53
-0.25
Tax paid
-0.1
-0.9
-1.15
-1.08
Working capital
-1.11
-2.83
-3.06
2.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-98.15
1
-0.32
187.69
Op profit growth
-114.55
6.55
-24.99
1,435.87
EBIT growth
-88.27
0.94
4
1,872.46
Net profit growth
-87.68
7.12
-2.58
2,134.04
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
Gross Sales
0
0
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
0
0
Other Operating Income
0
1.33
Other Income
0.67
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd
178.85
|0
|2,035.76
|0.86
|0
|1.17
|1.47
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd
121.7
|405.67
|1,959.37
|2.7
|0
|6.29
|4.25
Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd
VERANDA
244.5
|83.45
|1,745.3
|0.64
|0
|11.28
|93.69
Lucent Industries Ltd
585
|0
|877.5
|-0.13
|0
|0
|9.43
Career Point Ltd
CAREERP
399.25
|20.37
|726.35
|11.33
|0.25
|20.71
|270.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Kanhaiya Tripathi
Chairman & Independent Directo
Piyush Gupta
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Anubha Chauhan
WTD & Executive Director
Prasanna Kumar Mohapatra
Managing Director
Shikha
Chairperson
Rahul Mishra
Additional Executive Director
Ankit Sharma
Reports by Virtual Global Education Ltd
Summary
Virtual Global Education Limited was incorporated on February 22, 1993. The Company provides technical and vocational secondary education. It is presently operating in education & training industry. is currently operating in the states of with 45 training Centers and targeting to open 50 training centers by March 2025.The Company is professionally managed with senior professionals from reputed industries with strong leadership experiences in managing large scale operations across the country with strong educational background. The objective of VGEL is to enable social development through academic excellence, and the first of its kind in India. In higher education, there is a widening gap between the growing knowledge resources in the world and the conceptual universe of the students. The gap can be bridged by providing training to students.VGEL has been working in several states on government projects like Andhra Pradesh KAPU welfare Development Corporation, Electronics System Design & Manufacturing under Ministry of Information Technology and Electronics System & Manufacturing under the Ministry of Information Technology and Electronics, National Backward Classes Finance & Development Corporation (NBCFDC) is a Govt of India undertaking under the aegis of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Chhattisgarh State Skill Development Authority, Paschim Banga Society for skill Development, Govt of West Bengal ,Rajasthan State Livelihood Development Corporation.The Company tie
Read More
The Virtual Global Education Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.75 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Virtual Global Education Ltd is ₹31.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Virtual Global Education Ltd is 0 and 0.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Virtual Global Education Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Virtual Global Education Ltd is ₹0.72 and ₹1.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Virtual Global Education Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.27%, 3 Years at -31.73%, 1 Year at -22.22%, 6 Month at -7.23%, 3 Month at -7.23% and 1 Month at 0.00%.
