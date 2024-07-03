Summary

Virtual Global Education Limited was incorporated on February 22, 1993. The Company provides technical and vocational secondary education. It is presently operating in education & training industry. is currently operating in the states of with 45 training Centers and targeting to open 50 training centers by March 2025.The Company is professionally managed with senior professionals from reputed industries with strong leadership experiences in managing large scale operations across the country with strong educational background. The objective of VGEL is to enable social development through academic excellence, and the first of its kind in India. In higher education, there is a widening gap between the growing knowledge resources in the world and the conceptual universe of the students. The gap can be bridged by providing training to students.VGEL has been working in several states on government projects like Andhra Pradesh KAPU welfare Development Corporation, Electronics System Design & Manufacturing under Ministry of Information Technology and Electronics System & Manufacturing under the Ministry of Information Technology and Electronics, National Backward Classes Finance & Development Corporation (NBCFDC) is a Govt of India undertaking under the aegis of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Chhattisgarh State Skill Development Authority, Paschim Banga Society for skill Development, Govt of West Bengal ,Rajasthan State Livelihood Development Corporation.The Company tie

Read More