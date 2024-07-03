iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Virtual Global Education Ltd Share Price

0.75
(-2.60%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:15:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.77
  • Day's High0.77
  • 52 Wk High1.35
  • Prev. Close0.77
  • Day's Low0.75
  • 52 Wk Low 0.72
  • Turnover (lac)1.51
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.53
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)31.77
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Virtual Global Education Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Education

Open

0.77

Prev. Close

0.77

Turnover(Lac.)

1.51

Day's High

0.77

Day's Low

0.75

52 Week's High

1.35

52 Week's Low

0.72

Book Value

1.53

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

31.77

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Virtual Global Education Ltd Corporate Action

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Virtual Global Education Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Virtual Global Education Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:26 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 11.14%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 11.14%

Non-Promoter- 3.95%

Institutions: 3.94%

Non-Institutions: 84.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Virtual Global Education Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

42.37

42.37

42.37

42.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

19.23

21

20.39

20.63

Net Worth

61.6

63.37

62.76

63

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.67

36.58

36.22

36.34

yoy growth (%)

-98.15

1

-0.32

187.69

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.02

As % of sales

0

0

0

0.06

Employee costs

-0.29

-1.38

-1.51

-1.47

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

0.39

3.31

3.4

3.38

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.4

-0.53

-0.25

Tax paid

-0.1

-0.9

-1.15

-1.08

Working capital

-1.11

-2.83

-3.06

2.65

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-98.15

1

-0.32

187.69

Op profit growth

-114.55

6.55

-24.99

1,435.87

EBIT growth

-88.27

0.94

4

1,872.46

Net profit growth

-87.68

7.12

-2.58

2,134.04

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023

Gross Sales

0

0

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

0

0

Other Operating Income

0

1.33

Other Income

0.67

0

View Annually Results

Virtual Global Education Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Vantage Knowledge Academy Ltd

178.85

02,035.760.8601.171.47

Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd

121.7

405.671,959.372.706.294.25

Veranda Learning Solutions Ltd

VERANDA

244.5

83.451,745.30.64011.2893.69

Lucent Industries Ltd

585

0877.5-0.13009.43

Career Point Ltd

CAREERP

399.25

20.37726.3511.330.2520.71270.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Virtual Global Education Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Kanhaiya Tripathi

Chairman & Independent Directo

Piyush Gupta

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Anubha Chauhan

WTD & Executive Director

Prasanna Kumar Mohapatra

Managing Director

Shikha

Chairperson

Rahul Mishra

Additional Executive Director

Ankit Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Virtual Global Education Ltd

Summary

Virtual Global Education Limited was incorporated on February 22, 1993. The Company provides technical and vocational secondary education. It is presently operating in education & training industry. is currently operating in the states of with 45 training Centers and targeting to open 50 training centers by March 2025.The Company is professionally managed with senior professionals from reputed industries with strong leadership experiences in managing large scale operations across the country with strong educational background. The objective of VGEL is to enable social development through academic excellence, and the first of its kind in India. In higher education, there is a widening gap between the growing knowledge resources in the world and the conceptual universe of the students. The gap can be bridged by providing training to students.VGEL has been working in several states on government projects like Andhra Pradesh KAPU welfare Development Corporation, Electronics System Design & Manufacturing under Ministry of Information Technology and Electronics System & Manufacturing under the Ministry of Information Technology and Electronics, National Backward Classes Finance & Development Corporation (NBCFDC) is a Govt of India undertaking under the aegis of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Chhattisgarh State Skill Development Authority, Paschim Banga Society for skill Development, Govt of West Bengal ,Rajasthan State Livelihood Development Corporation.The Company tie
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Virtual Global Education Ltd share price today?

The Virtual Global Education Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.75 today.

What is the Market Cap of Virtual Global Education Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Virtual Global Education Ltd is ₹31.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Virtual Global Education Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Virtual Global Education Ltd is 0 and 0.50 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Virtual Global Education Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Virtual Global Education Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Virtual Global Education Ltd is ₹0.72 and ₹1.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Virtual Global Education Ltd?

Virtual Global Education Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 35.27%, 3 Years at -31.73%, 1 Year at -22.22%, 6 Month at -7.23%, 3 Month at -7.23% and 1 Month at 0.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Virtual Global Education Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Virtual Global Education Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 11.15 %
Institutions - 3.94 %
Public - 84.91 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Virtual Global Education Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.