Virtual Global Education Ltd Summary

Virtual Global Education Limited was incorporated on February 22, 1993. The Company provides technical and vocational secondary education. It is presently operating in education & training industry. is currently operating in the states of with 45 training Centers and targeting to open 50 training centers by March 2025.The Company is professionally managed with senior professionals from reputed industries with strong leadership experiences in managing large scale operations across the country with strong educational background. The objective of VGEL is to enable social development through academic excellence, and the first of its kind in India. In higher education, there is a widening gap between the growing knowledge resources in the world and the conceptual universe of the students. The gap can be bridged by providing training to students.VGEL has been working in several states on government projects like Andhra Pradesh KAPU welfare Development Corporation, Electronics System Design & Manufacturing under Ministry of Information Technology and Electronics System & Manufacturing under the Ministry of Information Technology and Electronics, National Backward Classes Finance & Development Corporation (NBCFDC) is a Govt of India undertaking under the aegis of Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Chhattisgarh State Skill Development Authority, Paschim Banga Society for skill Development, Govt of West Bengal ,Rajasthan State Livelihood Development Corporation.The Company tied up with the Telecom Industry by entering into an agreement with IKF Technologies Limited, who is having an A Grade ISP License issued by Department of Telecommunication, Govt. of India, New Delhi in order to provide Internet Services all over India in 2014. In 2014-15, Company was successful in applying many skill development projects of Central Government and to start with opened centers in various districts of Rajasthan. The Company has been empanelled with CBSE as Skill Knowledge Provider in the I.T. Sector to provide training in CBSE affiliated schools in the state of Delhi, Rajasthan and West Bengal. Virtual University of California was incorporated in San Jose, California, which offers Under Graduate and Post Graduate Programmes in management, Information Technology, Economic and Finance.The Companys agenda focuses on providing vocational training and education in developing and rural areas of India, where there is lack of skilled talent in areas like technology interventions and platforms. With increased competition for jobs and the trend now on continuous learning, more people are enhancing their educational qualifications online. Besides, the Company is professionally managed with senior professionals from reputed industries with strong leadership experiences in managing large-scale operations across the country with strong educational background.