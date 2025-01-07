iifl-logo-icon 1
Virtual Global Education Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.74
(-1.33%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:25:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0.67

36.58

36.22

36.34

yoy growth (%)

-98.15

1

-0.32

187.69

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.02

As % of sales

0

0

0

0.06

Employee costs

-0.29

-1.38

-1.51

-1.47

As % of sales

43.71

3.78

4.19

4.06

Other costs

-0.8

-32.26

-31.95

-31.17

As % of sales (Other Cost)

119.62

88.19

88.21

85.77

Operating profit

-0.42

2.93

2.75

3.66

OPM

-63.34

8.01

7.59

10.09

Depreciation

-0.15

-0.4

-0.53

-0.25

Interest expense

-0.02

-0.27

-0.15

-0.03

Other income

1

1.06

1.33

0

Profit before tax

0.39

3.31

3.4

3.38

Taxes

-0.1

-0.9

-1.15

-1.08

Tax rate

-25.99

-27.4

-34.08

-31.97

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.29

2.4

2.24

2.3

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.29

2.4

2.24

2.3

yoy growth (%)

-87.68

7.12

-2.58

2,134.04

NPM

43.9

6.56

6.19

6.33

