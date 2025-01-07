Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0.67
36.58
36.22
36.34
yoy growth (%)
-98.15
1
-0.32
187.69
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.02
As % of sales
0
0
0
0.06
Employee costs
-0.29
-1.38
-1.51
-1.47
As % of sales
43.71
3.78
4.19
4.06
Other costs
-0.8
-32.26
-31.95
-31.17
As % of sales (Other Cost)
119.62
88.19
88.21
85.77
Operating profit
-0.42
2.93
2.75
3.66
OPM
-63.34
8.01
7.59
10.09
Depreciation
-0.15
-0.4
-0.53
-0.25
Interest expense
-0.02
-0.27
-0.15
-0.03
Other income
1
1.06
1.33
0
Profit before tax
0.39
3.31
3.4
3.38
Taxes
-0.1
-0.9
-1.15
-1.08
Tax rate
-25.99
-27.4
-34.08
-31.97
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.29
2.4
2.24
2.3
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.29
2.4
2.24
2.3
yoy growth (%)
-87.68
7.12
-2.58
2,134.04
NPM
43.9
6.56
6.19
6.33
