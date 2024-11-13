Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

VIRTUAL GLOBAL EDUCATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per PDF attached. VIRTUAL GLOBAL EDUCATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve as per pdf attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024) as per pdf attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 27 Jul 2024

VIRTUAL GLOBAL EDUCATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation. As per pdf attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

VIRTUAL GLOBAL EDUCATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial results March 2024 appointment of internal auditor and secretarial auditor as per pdf attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Mar 2024 9 Mar 2024