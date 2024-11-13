iifl-logo-icon 1
Virtual Global Education Ltd Board Meeting

0.72
(0.00%)
Jan 16, 2025|09:25:00 AM

Virtual Global CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
VIRTUAL GLOBAL EDUCATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve As per PDF attached. VIRTUAL GLOBAL EDUCATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve as per pdf attached (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024) as per pdf attached. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202427 Jul 2024
VIRTUAL GLOBAL EDUCATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting Intimation. As per pdf attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
VIRTUAL GLOBAL EDUCATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Financial results March 2024 appointment of internal auditor and secretarial auditor as per pdf attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting13 Mar 20249 Mar 2024
VIRTUAL GLOBAL EDUCATION LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/03/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting to be held on 13.03.2023. Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/03/2024)

