Vishal Malleables Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
2.7
2.7
2.7
2.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-24.01
-12.08
-1.85
9.68
Net Worth
-21.31
-9.38
0.85
12.38
Minority Interest
Debt
41.79
41.85
35.12
35.32
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
20.48
32.47
35.97
47.7
Fixed Assets
27.93
28.48
29.3
31.45
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.08
0.61
0.61
0.61
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-7.54
3
5.66
15.24
Inventories
1.88
6.12
9.01
11.69
Inventory Days
93.04
64
64.04
Sundry Debtors
2.27
7.54
9.17
13.96
Debtor Days
114.63
65.13
76.47
Other Current Assets
5.49
6.23
4.21
4.94
Sundry Creditors
-10.94
-10.47
-10.08
-10.24
Creditor Days
159.17
71.6
56.09
Other Current Liabilities
-6.24
-6.42
-6.65
-5.11
Cash
0.02
0.39
0.39
0.4
Total Assets
20.49
32.48
35.96
47.7
