Vishal Malleables Ltd Balance Sheet

27.95
(4.88%)
Jan 20, 2016|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

2.7

2.7

2.7

2.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-24.01

-12.08

-1.85

9.68

Net Worth

-21.31

-9.38

0.85

12.38

Minority Interest

Debt

41.79

41.85

35.12

35.32

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

20.48

32.47

35.97

47.7

Fixed Assets

27.93

28.48

29.3

31.45

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.08

0.61

0.61

0.61

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-7.54

3

5.66

15.24

Inventories

1.88

6.12

9.01

11.69

Inventory Days

93.04

64

64.04

Sundry Debtors

2.27

7.54

9.17

13.96

Debtor Days

114.63

65.13

76.47

Other Current Assets

5.49

6.23

4.21

4.94

Sundry Creditors

-10.94

-10.47

-10.08

-10.24

Creditor Days

159.17

71.6

56.09

Other Current Liabilities

-6.24

-6.42

-6.65

-5.11

Cash

0.02

0.39

0.39

0.4

Total Assets

20.49

32.48

35.96

47.7

