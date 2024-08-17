Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorCastings, Forgings & Fastners
Open₹27.95
Prev. Close₹26.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.13
Day's High₹27.95
Day's Low₹27.95
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-87.18
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.55
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Equity Capital
2.7
2.7
2.7
2.7
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-24.01
-12.08
-1.85
9.68
Net Worth
-21.31
-9.38
0.85
12.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
24
51.38
66.62
71.17
yoy growth (%)
-53.27
-22.87
-6.38
Raw materials
-12.24
-28.81
-38.27
-41.35
As % of sales
51.01
56.07
57.45
58.1
Employee costs
-4.21
-6.65
-6.42
-6.27
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-10.19
-11.45
-1.48
0.44
Depreciation
-0.85
-1.8
-1.1
-1.3
Tax paid
0
0
0
-0.14
Working capital
-4.84
-10.07
2.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-53.27
-22.87
-6.38
Op profit growth
4.46
-284.45
-39.74
EBIT growth
-9.27
-449.81
-43.67
Net profit growth
-10.96
672.36
-585.16
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bharat Forge Ltd
BHARATFORG
1,296.55
|41.27
|61,986.58
|361.16
|0.68
|2,246.67
|219.08
AIA Engineering Ltd
AIAENG
3,381.05
|29.29
|31,890.19
|217.21
|0.47
|800.44
|652.52
PTC Industries Ltd
PTCIL
14,435
|0
|21,629.59
|9.06
|0
|69.21
|871.96
CIE Automotive India Ltd
CIEINDIA
485.75
|31.67
|18,427.53
|123.61
|1.03
|1,135.96
|134.28
Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd
RKFORGE
917.15
|51.44
|16,594.91
|182.8
|0.22
|952.32
|161.13
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
MANOJKUMAR OMPRAKASH KHETAN
Managing Director
OMPRAKASH SITARAM KHETAN
Additional Director
ASHOK KUMAR OMPRAKASH KHETAN
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vishal Malleables Ltd
Summary
Engaged in the manufacture of malleable cast iron and ductile iron castings, Vishal Malleables, caters to the requirements of the automobile and engineering industries and the Railways. The segments served by the company in these industries and automobile are farm equipments, electrical porcelain for power transmission, overhead electric traction lines for the Railways, inserts for pre-stressed concrete sleepers and large and varied industrial equipment manufacturers.Its customers include TELCO, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, Tractors Engineers (L & T), W S Industries, Best & Crompton, Kamani Engineering, all Indian zonal railways, the Railway Board, Konkan Railway Corporation, etc.The company recently completed a modernisation-cum-expansion project. The modernisation included installation of machinery -- continuous pusher-type heat treatment furnace, simultaneous jolt squeeze BMD ARPA moulding machine, etc -- resulting in increased production, coupled with improvement of castings by way of new designs, upgradation and improved quality. Production capacities were expanded by 1900 tpa by installing a duplex melting system. It has also taken effective steps to install 2-MW wind power generators for captive consumption, at Dhank, Gujarat. The project is expected to be executed in 1995-96. A diversification into wind farm projects is on the anvil. The company has successfully installed 9 Nos Wind Energy Generators before March, 1996 and 10th number machine will be operationa
Read More
