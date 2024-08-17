iifl-logo-icon 1
Vishal Malleables Ltd Share Price

27.95
(4.88%)
Jan 20, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Vishal Malleables Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Castings, Forgings & Fastners

Open

27.95

Prev. Close

26.65

Turnover(Lac.)

0.13

Day's High

27.95

Day's Low

27.95

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

-87.18

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

7.55

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vishal Malleables Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Vishal Malleables Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vishal Malleables Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:26 AM
Sep-2015Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.60%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.60%

Non-Promoter- 32.39%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.39%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vishal Malleables Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Equity Capital

2.7

2.7

2.7

2.7

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-24.01

-12.08

-1.85

9.68

Net Worth

-21.31

-9.38

0.85

12.38

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

24

51.38

66.62

71.17

yoy growth (%)

-53.27

-22.87

-6.38

Raw materials

-12.24

-28.81

-38.27

-41.35

As % of sales

51.01

56.07

57.45

58.1

Employee costs

-4.21

-6.65

-6.42

-6.27

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-10.19

-11.45

-1.48

0.44

Depreciation

-0.85

-1.8

-1.1

-1.3

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.14

Working capital

-4.84

-10.07

2.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-53.27

-22.87

-6.38

Op profit growth

4.46

-284.45

-39.74

EBIT growth

-9.27

-449.81

-43.67

Net profit growth

-10.96

672.36

-585.16

No Record Found

Vishal Malleables Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bharat Forge Ltd

BHARATFORG

1,296.55

41.2761,986.58361.160.682,246.67219.08

AIA Engineering Ltd

AIAENG

3,381.05

29.2931,890.19217.210.47800.44652.52

PTC Industries Ltd

PTCIL

14,435

021,629.599.06069.21871.96

CIE Automotive India Ltd

CIEINDIA

485.75

31.6718,427.53123.611.031,135.96134.28

Ramkrishna Forgings Ltd

RKFORGE

917.15

51.4416,594.91182.80.22952.32161.13

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vishal Malleables Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

MANOJKUMAR OMPRAKASH KHETAN

Managing Director

OMPRAKASH SITARAM KHETAN

Additional Director

ASHOK KUMAR OMPRAKASH KHETAN

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vishal Malleables Ltd

Summary

Engaged in the manufacture of malleable cast iron and ductile iron castings, Vishal Malleables, caters to the requirements of the automobile and engineering industries and the Railways. The segments served by the company in these industries and automobile are farm equipments, electrical porcelain for power transmission, overhead electric traction lines for the Railways, inserts for pre-stressed concrete sleepers and large and varied industrial equipment manufacturers.Its customers include TELCO, Mahindra & Mahindra, Ashok Leyland, Tractors Engineers (L & T), W S Industries, Best & Crompton, Kamani Engineering, all Indian zonal railways, the Railway Board, Konkan Railway Corporation, etc.The company recently completed a modernisation-cum-expansion project. The modernisation included installation of machinery -- continuous pusher-type heat treatment furnace, simultaneous jolt squeeze BMD ARPA moulding machine, etc -- resulting in increased production, coupled with improvement of castings by way of new designs, upgradation and improved quality. Production capacities were expanded by 1900 tpa by installing a duplex melting system. It has also taken effective steps to install 2-MW wind power generators for captive consumption, at Dhank, Gujarat. The project is expected to be executed in 1995-96. A diversification into wind farm projects is on the anvil. The company has successfully installed 9 Nos Wind Energy Generators before March, 1996 and 10th number machine will be operationa
2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

