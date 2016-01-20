iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vishal Malleables Ltd Cash Flow Statement

27.95
(4.88%)
Jan 20, 2016|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vishal Malleables Ltd

Vishal Malleables Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-10.19

-11.45

-1.48

0.44

Depreciation

-0.85

-1.8

-1.1

-1.3

Tax paid

0

0

0

-0.14

Working capital

-4.84

-10.07

2.01

Other operating items

Operating

-15.89

-23.32

-0.57

Capital expenditure

-0.04

12.45

1.5

Free cash flow

-15.93

-10.87

0.92

Equity raised

-3.73

19.28

22.27

Investing

0

0

0.01

Financing

16.67

13.18

27.2

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-2.99

21.58

50.4

Vishal Malleables Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vishal Malleables Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.