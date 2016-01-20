Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
24
51.38
66.62
71.17
yoy growth (%)
-53.27
-22.87
-6.38
Raw materials
-12.24
-28.81
-38.27
-41.35
As % of sales
51.01
56.07
57.45
58.1
Employee costs
-4.21
-6.65
-6.42
-6.27
As % of sales
17.56
12.94
9.63
8.81
Other costs
-12.75
-20.9
-19.22
-19.05
As % of sales (Other Cost)
53.13
40.68
28.84
26.77
Operating profit
-5.21
-4.99
2.7
4.48
OPM
-21.71
-9.71
4.06
6.3
Depreciation
-0.85
-1.8
-1.1
-1.3
Interest expense
-4.13
-4.77
-3.39
-2.94
Other income
0
0.11
0.3
0.2
Profit before tax
-10.19
-11.45
-1.48
0.44
Taxes
0
0
0
-0.14
Tax rate
0
0
0
-31.65
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-10.19
-11.45
-1.48
0.3
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-10.19
-11.45
-1.48
0.3
yoy growth (%)
-10.96
672.36
-585.16
NPM
-42.47
-22.28
-2.22
0.42
