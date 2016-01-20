iifl-logo-icon 1
Vishal Malleables Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

27.95
(4.88%)
Jan 20, 2016

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

24

51.38

66.62

71.17

yoy growth (%)

-53.27

-22.87

-6.38

Raw materials

-12.24

-28.81

-38.27

-41.35

As % of sales

51.01

56.07

57.45

58.1

Employee costs

-4.21

-6.65

-6.42

-6.27

As % of sales

17.56

12.94

9.63

8.81

Other costs

-12.75

-20.9

-19.22

-19.05

As % of sales (Other Cost)

53.13

40.68

28.84

26.77

Operating profit

-5.21

-4.99

2.7

4.48

OPM

-21.71

-9.71

4.06

6.3

Depreciation

-0.85

-1.8

-1.1

-1.3

Interest expense

-4.13

-4.77

-3.39

-2.94

Other income

0

0.11

0.3

0.2

Profit before tax

-10.19

-11.45

-1.48

0.44

Taxes

0

0

0

-0.14

Tax rate

0

0

0

-31.65

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-10.19

-11.45

-1.48

0.3

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-10.19

-11.45

-1.48

0.3

yoy growth (%)

-10.96

672.36

-585.16

NPM

-42.47

-22.28

-2.22

0.42

