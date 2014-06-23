Vishnu Sugar Mills Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
2.5
2.5
2.4
2.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
34.77
33.88
47.91
34.09
Net Worth
37.27
36.38
50.31
36.49
Minority Interest
Debt
114.01
128.56
107.09
98.41
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.12
0.15
0
0
Total Liabilities
151.4
165.09
157.4
134.9
Fixed Assets
40.49
41.35
40.84
32.76
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
2.25
1.56
1.47
1.4
Networking Capital
107.39
120.51
112.27
99.42
Inventories
102.5
130.54
219.3
118.02
Inventory Days
377.71
Sundry Debtors
0.21
0.21
1.91
0.15
Debtor Days
0.48
Other Current Assets
16.86
10.88
8.4
12.39
Sundry Creditors
-6.79
-16.69
-81.59
-20.85
Creditor Days
66.72
Other Current Liabilities
-5.39
-4.43
-35.75
-10.29
Cash
1.27
1.67
2.82
1.32
Total Assets
151.4
165.09
157.4
134.9
