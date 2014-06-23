Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
114.04
131.87
129.79
71.63
yoy growth (%)
-13.52
1.6
81.19
21.99
Raw materials
-88.68
-119.57
-105.65
-49.09
As % of sales
77.75
90.67
81.4
68.53
Employee costs
-7.05
-7.16
-5.79
-5.4
As % of sales
6.18
5.43
4.46
7.54
Other costs
-8.22
-10.19
-10.77
-9.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.2
7.73
8.3
13.6
Operating profit
10.08
-5.05
7.56
7.38
OPM
8.84
-3.83
5.82
10.31
Depreciation
-1.82
-1.78
-2.21
-2
Interest expense
-7.11
-6.46
-5.15
-4.96
Other income
0.54
1.57
1.51
1.02
Profit before tax
1.68
-11.73
1.71
1.43
Taxes
0.51
-0.3
-0.36
0.66
Tax rate
30.65
2.62
-21.43
46.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.2
-12.04
1.34
2.1
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.2
-12.04
1.34
2.1
yoy growth (%)
-118.31
-994.98
-36.14
-341.61
NPM
1.93
-9.13
1.03
2.94
