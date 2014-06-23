iifl-logo-icon 1
Vishnu Sugar Mills Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

3,978.4
(2.00%)
Jun 23, 2014

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

114.04

131.87

129.79

71.63

yoy growth (%)

-13.52

1.6

81.19

21.99

Raw materials

-88.68

-119.57

-105.65

-49.09

As % of sales

77.75

90.67

81.4

68.53

Employee costs

-7.05

-7.16

-5.79

-5.4

As % of sales

6.18

5.43

4.46

7.54

Other costs

-8.22

-10.19

-10.77

-9.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.2

7.73

8.3

13.6

Operating profit

10.08

-5.05

7.56

7.38

OPM

8.84

-3.83

5.82

10.31

Depreciation

-1.82

-1.78

-2.21

-2

Interest expense

-7.11

-6.46

-5.15

-4.96

Other income

0.54

1.57

1.51

1.02

Profit before tax

1.68

-11.73

1.71

1.43

Taxes

0.51

-0.3

-0.36

0.66

Tax rate

30.65

2.62

-21.43

46.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.2

-12.04

1.34

2.1

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.2

-12.04

1.34

2.1

yoy growth (%)

-118.31

-994.98

-36.14

-341.61

NPM

1.93

-9.13

1.03

2.94

