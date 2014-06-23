iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vishnu Sugar Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

3,978.4
(2.00%)
Jun 23, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vishnu Sugar Mills Ltd

Vishnu Sugar Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

1.68

-11.73

1.71

1.43

Depreciation

-1.82

-1.78

-2.21

-2

Tax paid

0.51

-0.3

-0.36

0.66

Working capital

14.73

6.12

3.77

14.7

Other operating items

Operating

15.1

-7.7

2.9

14.79

Capital expenditure

0.44

3.85

0.7

0.68

Free cash flow

15.55

-3.85

3.61

15.47

Equity raised

65.27

93.3

93.67

90.39

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

13.13

18.71

1.47

11.65

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

93.96

108.15

98.76

117.52

Vishnu Sugar Mills Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vishnu Sugar Mills Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.