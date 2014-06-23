Vishnu Sugar Mills Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
1.68
-11.73
1.71
1.43
Depreciation
-1.82
-1.78
-2.21
-2
Tax paid
0.51
-0.3
-0.36
0.66
Working capital
14.73
6.12
3.77
14.7
Other operating items
Operating
15.1
-7.7
2.9
14.79
Capital expenditure
0.44
3.85
0.7
0.68
Free cash flow
15.55
-3.85
3.61
15.47
Equity raised
65.27
93.3
93.67
90.39
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
13.13
18.71
1.47
11.65
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
93.96
108.15
98.76
117.52
