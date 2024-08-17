Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSugar
Open₹3,978.4
Prev. Close₹3,900.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.15
Day's High₹3,978.4
Day's Low₹3,978.4
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1,548.75
Face Value₹100
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)95.48
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
2.5
2.5
2.4
2.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
34.77
33.88
47.91
34.09
Net Worth
37.27
36.38
50.31
36.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
114.04
131.87
129.79
71.63
yoy growth (%)
-13.52
1.6
81.19
21.99
Raw materials
-88.68
-119.57
-105.65
-49.09
As % of sales
77.75
90.67
81.4
68.53
Employee costs
-7.05
-7.16
-5.79
-5.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
1.68
-11.73
1.71
1.43
Depreciation
-1.82
-1.78
-2.21
-2
Tax paid
0.51
-0.3
-0.36
0.66
Working capital
14.73
6.12
3.77
14.7
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-13.52
1.6
81.19
21.99
Op profit growth
-299.44
-166.86
2.4
115.23
EBIT growth
-267.13
-176.65
7.26
158.23
Net profit growth
-118.31
-994.98
-36.14
-341.61
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
EID Parry (India) Ltd
EIDPARRY
907.7
|0
|16,119.53
|28.25
|0.44
|755.22
|163.8
Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd
BALRAMCHIN
522.2
|33.07
|10,543.34
|-3.5
|0.57
|1,297.95
|166.02
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd
TRIVENI
447.25
|31.23
|9,790.21
|-14.18
|1.29
|1,471.1
|131.38
Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd
RENUKA
40.18
|0
|8,552.27
|20.3
|0
|2,240.5
|-5.5
Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd
BANARISUG
3,690.1
|35.43
|4,627.27
|34.27
|0.34
|473.73
|1,380.24
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
K K Bajoria
Joint Managing Director
H K Bajoria
Director
P K Dalmia
Director
R K More
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vishnu Sugar Mills Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in 1932 in Bihar, with an initial capacity of 800 tcd, with time, Vishnu Sugar Mills (VSM) increased its capacity to 4000 tcd ( its current capacity).VSM is contemplating to install a distillery near its sugar mill to resolvethe perrenial problem of disposal of molasses. To this effect, it has signed a MoU with the Bihar State Industrial Development Corporation for setting up a unit to manufacture potable alcohol.The companys future plans are to continue research for better-yielding disease-free variety of cane; installation of machineries with latest technology; and installation of a soil test laboratory.
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.