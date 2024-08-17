iifl-logo-icon 1
Vishnu Sugar Mills Ltd Share Price

3,978.4
(2.00%)
Jun 23, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Vishnu Sugar Mills Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Sugar

Open

3,978.4

Prev. Close

3,900.4

Turnover(Lac.)

0.15

Day's High

3,978.4

Day's Low

3,978.4

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1,548.75

Face Value

100

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

95.48

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vishnu Sugar Mills Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Vishnu Sugar Mills Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vishnu Sugar Mills Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:15 AM
Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013Jun-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 94.38%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 94.38%

Non-Promoter- 5.61%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 5.61%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vishnu Sugar Mills Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2016

Equity Capital

2.5

2.5

2.4

2.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

34.77

33.88

47.91

34.09

Net Worth

37.27

36.38

50.31

36.49

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

114.04

131.87

129.79

71.63

yoy growth (%)

-13.52

1.6

81.19

21.99

Raw materials

-88.68

-119.57

-105.65

-49.09

As % of sales

77.75

90.67

81.4

68.53

Employee costs

-7.05

-7.16

-5.79

-5.4

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

1.68

-11.73

1.71

1.43

Depreciation

-1.82

-1.78

-2.21

-2

Tax paid

0.51

-0.3

-0.36

0.66

Working capital

14.73

6.12

3.77

14.7

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-13.52

1.6

81.19

21.99

Op profit growth

-299.44

-166.86

2.4

115.23

EBIT growth

-267.13

-176.65

7.26

158.23

Net profit growth

-118.31

-994.98

-36.14

-341.61

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Vishnu Sugar Mills Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

EID Parry (India) Ltd

EIDPARRY

907.7

016,119.5328.250.44755.22163.8

Balrampur Chini Mills Ltd

BALRAMCHIN

522.2

33.0710,543.34-3.50.571,297.95166.02

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd

TRIVENI

447.25

31.239,790.21-14.181.291,471.1131.38

Shree Renuka Sugars Ltd

RENUKA

40.18

08,552.2720.302,240.5-5.5

Bannari Amman Sugars Ltd

BANARISUG

3,690.1

35.434,627.2734.270.34473.731,380.24

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vishnu Sugar Mills Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

K K Bajoria

Joint Managing Director

H K Bajoria

Director

P K Dalmia

Director

R K More

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vishnu Sugar Mills Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in 1932 in Bihar, with an initial capacity of 800 tcd, with time, Vishnu Sugar Mills (VSM) increased its capacity to 4000 tcd ( its current capacity).VSM is contemplating to install a distillery near its sugar mill to resolvethe perrenial problem of disposal of molasses. To this effect, it has signed a MoU with the Bihar State Industrial Development Corporation for setting up a unit to manufacture potable alcohol.The companys future plans are to continue research for better-yielding disease-free variety of cane; installation of machineries with latest technology; and installation of a soil test laboratory.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Vishnu Sugar Mills Ltd

