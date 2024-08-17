iifl-logo-icon 1
Vishnu Sugar Mills Ltd Company Summary

Vishnu Sugar Mills Ltd Summary

Incorporated in 1932 in Bihar, with an initial capacity of 800 tcd, with time, Vishnu Sugar Mills (VSM) increased its capacity to 4000 tcd ( its current capacity).VSM is contemplating to install a distillery near its sugar mill to resolvethe perrenial problem of disposal of molasses. To this effect, it has signed a MoU with the Bihar State Industrial Development Corporation for setting up a unit to manufacture potable alcohol.The companys future plans are to continue research for better-yielding disease-free variety of cane; installation of machineries with latest technology; and installation of a soil test laboratory.

