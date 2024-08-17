Incorporated in 1932 in Bihar, with an initial capacity of 800 tcd, with time, Vishnu Sugar Mills (VSM) increased its capacity to 4000 tcd ( its current capacity).VSM is contemplating to install a distillery near its sugar mill to resolvethe perrenial problem of disposal of molasses. To this effect, it has signed a MoU with the Bihar State Industrial Development Corporation for setting up a unit to manufacture potable alcohol.The companys future plans are to continue research for better-yielding disease-free variety of cane; installation of machineries with latest technology; and installation of a soil test laboratory.
