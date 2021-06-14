iifl-logo
Vishvas Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

2.85

2.85

2.85

2.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.5

-2.48

-2.46

-2.38

Net Worth

0.35

0.37

0.39

0.47

Minority Interest

Debt

3.57

3.57

3.57

3.52

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

3.92

3.94

3.96

3.99

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.75

0.75

0.75

0.75

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

3.14

3.15

3.17

3.2

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

0

0

Sundry Debtors

1.13

1.13

1.13

1.17

Debtor Days

0

0

0

682.48

Other Current Assets

2.92

2.92

2.92

2.92

Sundry Creditors

-0.85

-0.85

-0.85

-0.85

Creditor Days

0

0

0

495.81

Other Current Liabilities

-0.06

-0.05

-0.03

-0.04

Cash

0.03

0.03

0.03

0.04

Total Assets

3.92

3.93

3.95

3.99

