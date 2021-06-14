Vishvas Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
2.85
2.85
2.85
2.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.5
-2.48
-2.46
-2.38
Net Worth
0.35
0.37
0.39
0.47
Minority Interest
Debt
3.57
3.57
3.57
3.52
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
3.92
3.94
3.96
3.99
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.75
0.75
0.75
0.75
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
3.14
3.15
3.17
3.2
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
0
0
Sundry Debtors
1.13
1.13
1.13
1.17
Debtor Days
0
0
0
682.48
Other Current Assets
2.92
2.92
2.92
2.92
Sundry Creditors
-0.85
-0.85
-0.85
-0.85
Creditor Days
0
0
0
495.81
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.05
-0.03
-0.04
Cash
0.03
0.03
0.03
0.04
Total Assets
3.92
3.93
3.95
3.99
