iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Vishvas Projects Ltd Share Price Live

1.2
(1.69%)
Jun 14, 2021|03:29:29 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1.2
  • Day's High1.2
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close1.18
  • Day's Low1.16
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1.12
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.34
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Vishvas Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Realty

Open

1.2

Prev. Close

1.18

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

1.2

Day's Low

1.16

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

1.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.34

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vishvas Projects Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Vishvas Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Vishvas Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:22 AM
Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022Mar-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.02%

Institutions: 0.01%

Non-Institutions: 99.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Vishvas Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

2.85

2.85

2.85

2.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.5

-2.48

-2.46

-2.38

Net Worth

0.35

0.37

0.39

0.47

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0.62

yoy growth (%)

0

0

-100

-6.12

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.44

As % of sales

0

0

0

71.21

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

-0.1

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-0.01

-0.01

-0.08

0.03

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-2.4

-6E

1.83

-0.01

Working capital

-0.02

-0.01

-0.03

0.23

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

-100

-6.12

Op profit growth

0.88

-78.08

-314.64

219.03

EBIT growth

0.88

-78.11

-317.23

236.62

Net profit growth

0.86

-78.21

-404.38

268.93

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Vishvas Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

DLF Ltd

DLF

842.8

115.292,08,619.271,549.940.712,235.87118.79

Macrotech Developers Ltd

LODHA

1,374.85

62.661,37,216.06774.10.313,846.1186.99

Prestige Estates Projects Ltd

PRESTIGE

1,660.35

071,516.2917.20.11587.6275.27

Godrej Properties Ltd

GODREJPROP

2,310.5

82.769,593.68278.540911.69579.14

Oberoi Realty Ltd

OBEROIRLTY

1,858.95

39.1967,591.84309.070.43911.76396.45

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vishvas Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Seema Shankar

Director

Sangeeta Devi

Director

Kishori Prasad Gupta

Registered Office

Flat 1106 11th Floor,

Padma Tower-1 Rajendra Place,

Delhi - 110008

Tel: +91 9643069758

Website: -

Email: mefcomagro2007@yahoo.com

Registrar Office

A-40 II Flr Phase-II,

Naraina Indl Area, Near Batra Banquet,

New Delhi - 110 028

Tel: 91-11-41410592/93/94

Website: www.linktime.co.in

Email: delhi@linkintime.co.in

Summary

Vishvas Projects is engaged in real estate business in India. The company also involves in shares dealing. The income of the company is generated from prudently utilized funds, which were generated fr...
Read More

Reports by Vishvas Projects Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Vishvas Projects Ltd share price today?

The Vishvas Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.2 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vishvas Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vishvas Projects Ltd is ₹0.34 Cr. as of 14 Jun ‘21

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vishvas Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vishvas Projects Ltd is 0 and 1.06 as of 14 Jun ‘21

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vishvas Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vishvas Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vishvas Projects Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 14 Jun ‘21

What is the CAGR of Vishvas Projects Ltd?

Vishvas Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -4.36%, 3 Years at -37.26%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at -1.64%, 3 Month at -3.23% and 1 Month at -1.64%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vishvas Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vishvas Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 99.99 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Vishvas Projects Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company
Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.