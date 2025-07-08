Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorRealty
Open₹1.2
Prev. Close₹1.18
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹1.2
Day's Low₹1.16
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹1.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.34
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
2.85
2.85
2.85
2.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.5
-2.48
-2.46
-2.38
Net Worth
0.35
0.37
0.39
0.47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0.62
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-6.12
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.44
As % of sales
0
0
0
71.21
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.1
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-0.01
-0.01
-0.08
0.03
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-2.4
-6E
1.83
-0.01
Working capital
-0.02
-0.01
-0.03
0.23
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
-100
-6.12
Op profit growth
0.88
-78.08
-314.64
219.03
EBIT growth
0.88
-78.11
-317.23
236.62
Net profit growth
0.86
-78.21
-404.38
268.93
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
DLF Ltd
DLF
842.8
|115.29
|2,08,619.27
|1,549.94
|0.71
|2,235.87
|118.79
Macrotech Developers Ltd
LODHA
1,374.85
|62.66
|1,37,216.06
|774.1
|0.31
|3,846.1
|186.99
Prestige Estates Projects Ltd
PRESTIGE
1,660.35
|0
|71,516.29
|17.2
|0.11
|587.6
|275.27
Godrej Properties Ltd
GODREJPROP
2,310.5
|82.7
|69,593.68
|278.54
|0
|911.69
|579.14
Oberoi Realty Ltd
OBEROIRLTY
1,858.95
|39.19
|67,591.84
|309.07
|0.43
|911.76
|396.45
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Seema Shankar
Director
Sangeeta Devi
Director
Kishori Prasad Gupta
Flat 1106 11th Floor,
Padma Tower-1 Rajendra Place,
Delhi - 110008
Tel: +91 9643069758
Website: -
Email: mefcomagro2007@yahoo.com
A-40 II Flr Phase-II,
Naraina Indl Area, Near Batra Banquet,
New Delhi - 110 028
Tel: 91-11-41410592/93/94
Website: www.linktime.co.in
Email: delhi@linkintime.co.in
Summary
Vishvas Projects is engaged in real estate business in India. The company also involves in shares dealing. The income of the company is generated from prudently utilized funds, which were generated fr...
Reports by Vishvas Projects Ltd
