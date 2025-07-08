Vishvas Projects is engaged in real estate business in India. The company also involves in shares dealing. The income of the company is generated from prudently utilized funds, which were generated from the sale of land and building.Vishvas Projects was incorporated in the year 1983. It was formerly known as Mefcom Agro Industries and changed its name to Vishvas Projects in September 2007. The registered office of the company is located at New Delhi.
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.