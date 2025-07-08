Vishvas Projects Ltd Summary

Vishvas Projects is engaged in real estate business in India. The company also involves in shares dealing. The income of the company is generated from prudently utilized funds, which were generated from the sale of land and building.Vishvas Projects was incorporated in the year 1983. It was formerly known as Mefcom Agro Industries and changed its name to Vishvas Projects in September 2007. The registered office of the company is located at New Delhi.