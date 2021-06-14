Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0.62
yoy growth (%)
0
0
-100
-6.12
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.44
As % of sales
0
0
0
71.21
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.1
As % of sales
0
0
0
16.18
Other costs
0
0
-0.06
-0.03
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
6.34
Operating profit
-0.01
-0.01
-0.08
0.03
OPM
0
0
0
6.24
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.01
-0.01
-0.08
0.03
Taxes
-2.4
-6E
1.83
-0.01
Tax rate
0.01
0.03
-0.02
-27.14
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.01
-0.01
-0.08
0.02
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.01
-0.01
-0.08
0.02
yoy growth (%)
0.86
-78.21
-404.38
268.93
NPM
0
0
0
4.43
