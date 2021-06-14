Vishvas Projects Ltd Management Discussions

Vishvas Projects Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

MEFCOM AGRO INDUSTRIES LIMITED ANNUAL REPORT 2004-2005 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS Industry overview: The management has decided to discontinue its interests in Food Processing Industry. It is looking for best alternative to optimum return on Companys funds. Opportunities: There are opportunities available in Capital Market realted activities as well as in real estate business and management is considering its prows and cons. Human Resources: In view of discontinued manufacturing activities, there was no need for any personal. The other work look after by management. Internal Control System and Adequacy: Internal control system has been designed to provide reasonable assurance that assets are safeguarded, transactions are executed in accordance with managements authorization & properly recorded and accounting records are adequate forpreparation of financial statements and other financial information. The management has put in place internal system for constant review and monitoring of recovery efforts.