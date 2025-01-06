iifl-logo-icon 1
Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

11.98
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Vista Pharma. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.68

-3.93

1.14

2.82

Depreciation

-0.72

-1.34

-1.36

-1.33

Tax paid

1.8

0.25

-0.2

-0.64

Working capital

-7.21

-2.48

-0.12

5.94

Other operating items

Operating

-9.82

-7.5

-0.54

6.79

Capital expenditure

0

1.48

4.22

5.55

Free cash flow

-9.82

-6.02

3.67

12.34

Equity raised

52.23

56.97

55.06

35.65

Investing

0.02

-0.01

0.01

0.02

Financing

-4.76

4.3

0.1

-0.27

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

37.67

55.24

58.85

47.74

