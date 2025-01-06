Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.68
-3.93
1.14
2.82
Depreciation
-0.72
-1.34
-1.36
-1.33
Tax paid
1.8
0.25
-0.2
-0.64
Working capital
-7.21
-2.48
-0.12
5.94
Other operating items
Operating
-9.82
-7.5
-0.54
6.79
Capital expenditure
0
1.48
4.22
5.55
Free cash flow
-9.82
-6.02
3.67
12.34
Equity raised
52.23
56.97
55.06
35.65
Investing
0.02
-0.01
0.01
0.02
Financing
-4.76
4.3
0.1
-0.27
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
37.67
55.24
58.85
47.74
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.