Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

11.43
(-4.59%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.26

22.75

31.07

28.91

yoy growth (%)

-94.43

-26.75

7.45

19.58

Raw materials

-0.73

-23.93

-25.41

-15.96

As % of sales

57.65

105.17

81.78

55.2

Employee costs

-1.15

-1.48

-1.36

-1.05

As % of sales

91.08

6.52

4.38

3.64

Other costs

-1.11

-2.13

-3.06

-6.56

As % of sales (Other Cost)

87.83

9.37

9.85

22.68

Operating profit

-1.72

-4.79

1.23

5.34

OPM

-136.57

-21.07

3.97

18.46

Depreciation

-0.72

-1.34

-1.36

-1.33

Interest expense

-1.54

-1.54

-1.67

-1.57

Other income

0.31

3.74

2.94

0.39

Profit before tax

-3.68

-3.93

1.14

2.82

Taxes

1.8

0.25

-0.2

-0.64

Tax rate

-48.88

-6.57

-18.1

-22.65

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.88

-3.67

0.93

2.18

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.88

-3.67

0.93

2.18

yoy growth (%)

-48.73

-491.44

-57.03

75.27

NPM

-148.86

-16.15

3.02

7.56

Vista Pharma. : related Articles

No Record Found

