Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.26
22.75
31.07
28.91
yoy growth (%)
-94.43
-26.75
7.45
19.58
Raw materials
-0.73
-23.93
-25.41
-15.96
As % of sales
57.65
105.17
81.78
55.2
Employee costs
-1.15
-1.48
-1.36
-1.05
As % of sales
91.08
6.52
4.38
3.64
Other costs
-1.11
-2.13
-3.06
-6.56
As % of sales (Other Cost)
87.83
9.37
9.85
22.68
Operating profit
-1.72
-4.79
1.23
5.34
OPM
-136.57
-21.07
3.97
18.46
Depreciation
-0.72
-1.34
-1.36
-1.33
Interest expense
-1.54
-1.54
-1.67
-1.57
Other income
0.31
3.74
2.94
0.39
Profit before tax
-3.68
-3.93
1.14
2.82
Taxes
1.8
0.25
-0.2
-0.64
Tax rate
-48.88
-6.57
-18.1
-22.65
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-1.88
-3.67
0.93
2.18
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-1.88
-3.67
0.93
2.18
yoy growth (%)
-48.73
-491.44
-57.03
75.27
NPM
-148.86
-16.15
3.02
7.56
