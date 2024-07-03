Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹12.48
Prev. Close₹11.98
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.17
Day's High₹12.48
Day's Low₹11.54
52 Week's High₹17.55
52 Week's Low₹10.43
Book Value₹11.25
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)46.51
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.24
13.67
7.36
7.36
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
26.22
23.04
28.09
25.49
Net Worth
40.46
36.71
35.45
32.85
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.26
22.75
31.07
28.91
yoy growth (%)
-94.43
-26.75
7.45
19.58
Raw materials
-0.73
-23.93
-25.41
-15.96
As % of sales
57.65
105.17
81.78
55.2
Employee costs
-1.15
-1.48
-1.36
-1.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
-3.68
-3.93
1.14
2.82
Depreciation
-0.72
-1.34
-1.36
-1.33
Tax paid
1.8
0.25
-0.2
-0.64
Working capital
-7.21
-2.48
-0.12
5.94
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-94.43
-26.75
7.45
19.58
Op profit growth
-63.94
-488
-76.84
74.74
EBIT growth
-10.72
-184.93
-35.91
109.75
Net profit growth
-48.73
-491.44
-57.03
75.27
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Dhananjaya Alli
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
M H Rao
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Stanley Prabhakar Reddy
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Umesh V Banakar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Chakravarthula Divya Bhavani
Non Executive Director
Umakanth Katta
Non Executive Director
Divakar Reddy Yerrabommanahalli
Managing Director
Murali Meraga
Whole Time Director
Pavan Sathvik Gilaka
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Barkha Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Naga Raja Madineni
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Madhu Sudan Anchi
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Swapna Priya Gunduboina
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Anumala Ravi Chandra Kumar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Rama Mohan Manamasa
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd
Summary
Vista Pharmaceuticals Limited was incorporated on January 25,1991 with the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh & has obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on February 7, 1991. The Company is engaged in the formulation of pharmaceutical products. It offers a range of products mainly into the therapeutic areas of gastrointestinal, pain management and anti-infection, catering to common ailments. This division is a primary contributor to the domestic sales of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., based in Hyderabad, India.The Company was in process of setting up a 100% EOU for manufacture of drug formulations with an installed capacity of 400 million tablets & 200 million capsules per annum. Apart from these, the Company offers over the counter & prescription generic drug products consisting of tablets, capsules and liquids covering various therapeutic categories. The Company was founded in 1992 to Formulate, Register, Produce, Market and Distribute High Quality Pharmaceutical Products, initially focusing on the United States Market of expanding Globally. It is the first Indian Company to obtain USFDA Approvals to produce OTC as well as Prescription Drugs to US Market in 1994. It is the first Indian Company to export OTC as well as Prescription Drugs to US in 1996. The Companys Indian Facility got USFDA Approval in June 2010 to produce ANDA products to US Market. It established an extensive Marketing and Distribution Network in the United States. The Company operations ar
The Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.98 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹46.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 0 and 1.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹10.43 and ₹17.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.88%, 3 Years at 3.39%, 1 Year at -26.77%, 6 Month at -9.65%, 3 Month at -9.45% and 1 Month at 2.92%.
