Summary

Vista Pharmaceuticals Limited was incorporated on January 25,1991 with the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh & has obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on February 7, 1991. The Company is engaged in the formulation of pharmaceutical products. It offers a range of products mainly into the therapeutic areas of gastrointestinal, pain management and anti-infection, catering to common ailments. This division is a primary contributor to the domestic sales of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., based in Hyderabad, India.The Company was in process of setting up a 100% EOU for manufacture of drug formulations with an installed capacity of 400 million tablets & 200 million capsules per annum. Apart from these, the Company offers over the counter & prescription generic drug products consisting of tablets, capsules and liquids covering various therapeutic categories. The Company was founded in 1992 to Formulate, Register, Produce, Market and Distribute High Quality Pharmaceutical Products, initially focusing on the United States Market of expanding Globally. It is the first Indian Company to obtain USFDA Approvals to produce OTC as well as Prescription Drugs to US Market in 1994. It is the first Indian Company to export OTC as well as Prescription Drugs to US in 1996. The Companys Indian Facility got USFDA Approval in June 2010 to produce ANDA products to US Market. It established an extensive Marketing and Distribution Network in the United States. The Company operations ar

