Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd Share Price

11.98
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open12.48
  • Day's High12.48
  • 52 Wk High17.55
  • Prev. Close11.98
  • Day's Low11.54
  • 52 Wk Low 10.43
  • Turnover (lac)0.17
  • P/E0
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value11.25
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)46.51
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

12.48

Prev. Close

11.98

Turnover(Lac.)

0.17

Day's High

12.48

Day's Low

11.54

52 Week's High

17.55

52 Week's Low

10.43

Book Value

11.25

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

46.51

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd Corporate Action

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

8 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Sep, 2024

arrow

10 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

19 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.27%

Foreign: 9.27%

Indian: 11.90%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 78.79%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.24

13.67

7.36

7.36

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

26.22

23.04

28.09

25.49

Net Worth

40.46

36.71

35.45

32.85

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.26

22.75

31.07

28.91

yoy growth (%)

-94.43

-26.75

7.45

19.58

Raw materials

-0.73

-23.93

-25.41

-15.96

As % of sales

57.65

105.17

81.78

55.2

Employee costs

-1.15

-1.48

-1.36

-1.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

-3.68

-3.93

1.14

2.82

Depreciation

-0.72

-1.34

-1.36

-1.33

Tax paid

1.8

0.25

-0.2

-0.64

Working capital

-7.21

-2.48

-0.12

5.94

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-94.43

-26.75

7.45

19.58

Op profit growth

-63.94

-488

-76.84

74.74

EBIT growth

-10.72

-184.93

-35.91

109.75

Net profit growth

-48.73

-491.44

-57.03

75.27

No Record Found

Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Dhananjaya Alli

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

M H Rao

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Stanley Prabhakar Reddy

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Umesh V Banakar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Chakravarthula Divya Bhavani

Non Executive Director

Umakanth Katta

Non Executive Director

Divakar Reddy Yerrabommanahalli

Managing Director

Murali Meraga

Whole Time Director

Pavan Sathvik Gilaka

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Barkha Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Naga Raja Madineni

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Madhu Sudan Anchi

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Swapna Priya Gunduboina

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Anumala Ravi Chandra Kumar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Rama Mohan Manamasa

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd

Summary

Vista Pharmaceuticals Limited was incorporated on January 25,1991 with the Registrar of Companies, Andhra Pradesh & has obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on February 7, 1991. The Company is engaged in the formulation of pharmaceutical products. It offers a range of products mainly into the therapeutic areas of gastrointestinal, pain management and anti-infection, catering to common ailments. This division is a primary contributor to the domestic sales of Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd., based in Hyderabad, India.The Company was in process of setting up a 100% EOU for manufacture of drug formulations with an installed capacity of 400 million tablets & 200 million capsules per annum. Apart from these, the Company offers over the counter & prescription generic drug products consisting of tablets, capsules and liquids covering various therapeutic categories. The Company was founded in 1992 to Formulate, Register, Produce, Market and Distribute High Quality Pharmaceutical Products, initially focusing on the United States Market of expanding Globally. It is the first Indian Company to obtain USFDA Approvals to produce OTC as well as Prescription Drugs to US Market in 1994. It is the first Indian Company to export OTC as well as Prescription Drugs to US in 1996. The Companys Indian Facility got USFDA Approval in June 2010 to produce ANDA products to US Market. It established an extensive Marketing and Distribution Network in the United States. The Company operations ar
Company FAQs

What is the Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd share price today?

The Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹11.98 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹46.51 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd is 0 and 1.06 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd is ₹10.43 and ₹17.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 4.88%, 3 Years at 3.39%, 1 Year at -26.77%, 6 Month at -9.65%, 3 Month at -9.45% and 1 Month at 2.92%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vista Pharmaceuticals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 21.19 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 78.79 %

