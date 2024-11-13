Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

VISTA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un Audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024. 2. Limited Review Report for quarter ended 30.09.2024 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. outcome of the Board Meeting under Regulation 30 read with 33 (3) of SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

VISTA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un Audited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. 2. Limited Review Report for quarter ended 30.06.2024 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Financial results fro the quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Jun 2024 14 Jun 2024

Circular Resolution

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

VISTA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. 2. Audit Report for quarter and year ended 31.03.2024. 3. Conversion of warrants into equity shares of the Company to the Non-Promoters subject to the depositing the balance outstanding amount for conversion of warrants into the equity shares of the Company. 4. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Board Meeting outcome (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 13 Feb 2024

Circular resolution

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024