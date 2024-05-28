To the Members of Vista Pharmaceuticals Limited Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the financial statements of Vista Pharmaceuticals Limited (“the Company”), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss, statement of changes in equity and statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013(“the Act’) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its loss, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date. Basis for Opinion We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (CSAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. Key Audit Matters Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter Auditor’s Response Revenue Recognition - Refer to Note 2.17 offinancial statements The Company recognizes revenue from product sales based on the specific terms and conditions of each transaction, which can vary across different customers. Our audit procedures included, among others, the following: For sales transactions occurring near the Balance Sheet date, it is crucial to confirm that control of the goods has been transferred to the customers. We gained an understanding of the revenue process and recognition evaluated the Companys controls to ensure the timely and accurate recording of sales transactions. Given that revenue recognition relies on managements judgment regarding the transfer of control, we consider the cut-off of revenue to be a key audit matter. We have obtained an understanding of a sample of customer contracts. We tested the access and change management controls of the relevant IT system used to record shipments. Our revenue sample testing concentrated on sales recorded just before year-end, gathering evidence to support the proper timing of revenue recognition, based on the terms and conditions outlined in sales contracts and delivery documents.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditor’s Report Thereon The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Board’s report including annexures to Board’s report, Reporton Corporate Governance and Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, but does not include the financial statements and our auditor’s report thereon. The Management Discussion and Analysis, Board’s report including annexures to Board’s report,Report on Corporate Governance and Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report is expected to be made available tous after the date of this auditor’s report. Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon. In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. When we read the Management Discussion and Analysis,Board’s report including annexures to Board’s report, Report on Corporate Governance and Business Responsibility and Sustainability Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance as required under SA

720 ‘The Auditor’s responsibilities Relating to Other Information’.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements The Company’s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes inequity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records ,relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Company’s financial reporting process. Auditor’s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor’s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also: ? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

?? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143( 3)Ci) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

* Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

* Conclude on the appropriateness of management’s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor’s report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor’s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

* Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the _ financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in Ci) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the plannedScope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies inlnternal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and aretherefore, the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor’s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor’s Report) Order, 2020 (“the Order”), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in “Annexure B” a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit; (b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books; (c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account; (d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(ce) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. (f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in “Annexure A”. (g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. Ch) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor’s Report in accordance with Rulell of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses; and iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of it’s knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 2.44(vi) to the Standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entitycies), including foreign entities C“Intermediaries”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company C“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries. b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of it’s knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 2.44(vii) to Standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entityCies), including foreign entities (“Funding Parties”), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (“Ultimate Beneficiaries”) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

Cc) Based on the audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and Cii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. No Interim dividend has declared by the company during the year or the previous year so the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company. Vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with. The company also uses some other software which doesn’t have the feature of recording audit trail Cedit log) facility was not enabled at the application layer of the accounting software relating to payroll for the period 1 April 2023 to 31 March 2024.

For A.M.REDDY & D.R.REDDY Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No. OO9068S

Sd/-

D.Rama Krishna Reddy Partner Membership No. 209211

UDIN:24209211IBKHHRX9445

Place: Hyderabad

Date: 28.05.2024

ANNEXURE “A”

TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF VISTA PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED

[Referred to in paragraph 2(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements’ in the Independent Auditors’ Report] Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act”) We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Vista Pharmaceuticals Limited (“the Company”) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. Management’s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls The Company’s Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) (the “Guidance Note”). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Company’s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 20153. Auditors’ Responsibility Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor’s judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Company’s internal financial controls with reference to financial statements. Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements A Companys internal financial control with reference to _ financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements. Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with Reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate. Opinion In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the ICAI.

For A.M.REDDY & D.R.REDDY Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No. O0O9068S

SD/-

D.Rama Krishna Reddy Partner Membership No. 209211

UDIN: 24209211IBKHHRX9445

Place: Hyderabad

Date: 28.05.2024

ANNEXURE B TO INDEPENDENT AUDITORS’ REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF VISTA PHARMACEUTICALS LIMITED FOR THE YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

[Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements in the Independent Auditors’ Report] In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that In respect of the Company’s Property, Plant and Equipment: (a) The company has maintained proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets (Property, Plant and Equipment) and relevant details right of use of assets. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) Fixed assets (Property, Plant and Equipment) have been physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were identified on such verification. (c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company. (d) The Company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment Cincluding right of use assets) and intangible assets during the year. (ce) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. a) The inventories (except for goods-in-transit, which have been received subsequent to the year-end) were physically verified during the year by the Management at reasonable intervals. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the Management is appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. No discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventories were noticed on such physical verification of inventories when compared with books of account. b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in less than of 5 crores,in aggregate, at any point of time during the year.

Accordingly, provisions stated in paragraph 3(Cii)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security, or granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, provisions stated in paragraph 3Ciii)Ca)Cb)(c)(d)(e) and (Cf) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not either directly or indirectly, granted any loan to any of its directors or to any other person in whom the director is interested, in accordance with the provisions of section 185 of the Act and the Company has not made investmentsthrough more than two layers of investment companies in accordance with the provisions of section 186 of the Act. Accordingly, provisions stated in paragraph 3Civ) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits from the public within the meaning of Sections 73, 74, 75 and 76 of the Act and the rules framed there under. Accordingly, provisions stated in paragraph 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. Vi. The provisions of sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act are not applicable to the Company as the Central Government of India has not specified the maintenance of cost records for any of the products of the Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

Vil. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues

(a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income-tax, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues have not been regularly deposited with the appropriate authorities and there have been serious delays in large number of cases.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed dues in respect of provident fund, employees’ state insurance, income-tax, goods and service tax, cess and other statutory dues which were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. statutory dues which were outstanding, as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six monthsfrom the date they became payable are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of the dues TDS Period to Liability which the (Amount amount in Rs) relates Date of Payment Remarks if any Tax Deductible at Source under Sec 194 82003 Financial Year20-21 & 2021-22 Not paid Tax Deductible at Source under Sec 194C 26639 Financial Year20-21 & 2021-22 Not paid Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Deductible at Source under Sec 192B 331511 Financial Year20-21 & 2021-22 Not paid TDS has been outstanding from September 2020 to Tax Deductible at Source under Sec 194J 282971 Financial Year20-21, 2021-22 & 2022-23 Not paid ESI Act, 1948 ESI Payable 142692 Financial Year20-21, 2021-22 & 2022-23 Not paid Employees Provident Fund Act, 1952 PF Payable 911919 Financial 2020-21 & 2021-22 Not paid Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax 35,80,338 Financial Year 2018-19 Demand raised U/S 143 la (which is inclusive of interest till 31/03/ 2024)

(c) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no dues of income tax, goods and service tax,customs duty, cess and any other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

Vill. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year. According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has taken Secured loans from banks during the year. company has defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to lenders and the period and the amount of default has been reported as below:

S.No Nature of Borrowing Including Debt Securities Name of the Lender Amount on Due Not Paid date Whether No of Days Principle Delay or or Interest Unpaid Remarks Working Capital Term Loan Bank of Baroda- A/c: 06440600004197 11,11,933 Principle & 8 Interest The amount Paid on 08/04/2024 BARODA MORTGAGE LOAN-GEN Bank of Baroda - A/c: 06440600003511 657790 Principle & 30 Interest The amount Paid on 30/04/2024 DL/TL GEN- COMP-NON EMI Bank of Baroda - A/c: 06440600003419 64604 Interest 29 Amount paid on 29/11/2023 42535 Interest 59 Amount Paid on 0/06/2023 DL/TL GEN- COMP - NONI EMI Bank of Baroda - A/c: 6440600003420 60843 Interest 30 Amount Paid on 30/06/2023 46608 Interest 8 Amount Paid on 08/04/2023

The Company did not raise any money by way of initial public offers or further public offers Cincluding debt instruments) and term loans during the year. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3 (x)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. b) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has issued 2,67,58,000 convertible warrants on a preferential basis during the FY 2022-23. 7,62,732 and 96,08,260 warrants have been converted to equity shares and made allotment during the FY 2022-23 and FY 2023-24 respectively, the amount raised by issuing share warrants were applied for the purpose for which these securities were issued. Xi. During the course of our audit, examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us. a) To the best of our knowledge, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report. c) AS represented to us by the management, there were no whistle-blower complaints received by the company during the year. xii. The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph 3(xii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xiii. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv.a) In Our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. b) We have considered, the internal audit reports issued to the Company during the year and covering the period up to March 2024. xv. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, provisions stated in paragraph 3(xv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. xvi.In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, the provisions stated in paragraph clause 3 (xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company. d) The Group does not have any core investment company as part of the group and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable. xvii. The Company has incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. The Cash losses incurred 438.88 lakhs and 509.57 lakhs during the financial year and immediately preceding financial yearrespectively.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. XIX. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. According to the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 provisions of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) are not applicable to the company. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) (a) and (b) of the order is not applicable for the year.

For A.M.REDDY & D.R.REDDY Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration No. OO9068S

Sd/-

D.Rama Krishna Reddy Partner Membership No. 209211

UDIN:24209211IBKHHRX9445

Place: Hyderabad

Date: 28.05.2024