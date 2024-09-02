iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vitesse Agro Ltd Cash Flow Statement

7.25
(4.92%)
Sep 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Vitesse Agro Ltd

Vitesse Agro FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.2

0.59

0.01

0.03

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.17

0

0

Tax paid

-0.7

-0.15

0

0

Working capital

1.42

1.88

0.38

-0.18

Other operating items

Operating

2.74

2.14

0.39

-0.14

Capital expenditure

4.2

3.3

0

0

Free cash flow

6.94

5.44

0.39

-0.14

Equity raised

2.46

5.69

3.22

3.17

Investing

0

0

0

0.39

Financing

14.55

7.31

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

23.95

18.44

3.62

3.42

Vitesse Agro : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Vitesse Agro Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.