Vitesse Agro Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.2
0.59
0.01
0.03
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.17
0
0
Tax paid
-0.7
-0.15
0
0
Working capital
1.42
1.88
0.38
-0.18
Other operating items
Operating
2.74
2.14
0.39
-0.14
Capital expenditure
4.2
3.3
0
0
Free cash flow
6.94
5.44
0.39
-0.14
Equity raised
2.46
5.69
3.22
3.17
Investing
0
0
0
0.39
Financing
14.55
7.31
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
23.95
18.44
3.62
3.42
