Vitesse Agro Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

7.25
(4.92%)
Sep 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

19.99

7.07

1.53

3.04

yoy growth (%)

182.87

361.74

-49.72

3,402.29

Raw materials

-16.72

-5.87

-1.44

-2.7

As % of sales

83.64

83.05

94.3

88.9

Employee costs

-0.24

-0.23

-0.02

-0.06

As % of sales

1.23

3.32

1.43

2.12

Other costs

-0.64

-0.2

-0.09

-0.27

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.23

2.96

6.06

8.94

Operating profit

2.37

0.75

-0.02

0

OPM

11.88

10.65

-1.8

0.02

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.17

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

-7.98

Other income

0

0.01

0.04

0.03

Profit before tax

2.2

0.59

0.01

0.03

Taxes

-0.7

-0.15

0

0

Tax rate

-32.01

-26.6

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.49

0.43

0.01

0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

1.49

0.43

0.01

0.03

yoy growth (%)

244.98

2,599.02

-56.58

-5.76

NPM

7.48

6.13

1.04

1.21

