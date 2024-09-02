Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
19.99
7.07
1.53
3.04
yoy growth (%)
182.87
361.74
-49.72
3,402.29
Raw materials
-16.72
-5.87
-1.44
-2.7
As % of sales
83.64
83.05
94.3
88.9
Employee costs
-0.24
-0.23
-0.02
-0.06
As % of sales
1.23
3.32
1.43
2.12
Other costs
-0.64
-0.2
-0.09
-0.27
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.23
2.96
6.06
8.94
Operating profit
2.37
0.75
-0.02
0
OPM
11.88
10.65
-1.8
0.02
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.17
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
-7.98
Other income
0
0.01
0.04
0.03
Profit before tax
2.2
0.59
0.01
0.03
Taxes
-0.7
-0.15
0
0
Tax rate
-32.01
-26.6
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.49
0.43
0.01
0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
1.49
0.43
0.01
0.03
yoy growth (%)
244.98
2,599.02
-56.58
-5.76
NPM
7.48
6.13
1.04
1.21
