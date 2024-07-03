iifl-logo-icon 1
Vitesse Agro Ltd Share Price

7.25
(4.92%)
Sep 2, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.25
  • Day's High7.25
  • 52 Wk High16.24
  • Prev. Close6.91
  • Day's Low7.25
  • 52 Wk Low 6.01
  • Turnover (lac)0.09
  • P/E362.5
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value17.19
  • EPS0.02
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3.28
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Vitesse Agro Ltd KEY RATIOS

Vitesse Agro Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Vitesse Agro Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vitesse Agro Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:06 PM
Mar-2023Dec-2022Sep-2022Jun-2022
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.88%

Non-Promoter- 36.11%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.11%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vitesse Agro Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Equity Capital

4.52

4.52

4.52

1.25

Preference Capital

0.26

0.26

0.26

0.26

Reserves

3.24

2.73

1.23

1.64

Net Worth

8.02

7.51

6.01

3.15

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

19.99

7.07

1.53

3.04

yoy growth (%)

182.87

361.74

-49.72

3,402.29

Raw materials

-16.72

-5.87

-1.44

-2.7

As % of sales

83.64

83.05

94.3

88.9

Employee costs

-0.24

-0.23

-0.02

-0.06

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

2.2

0.59

0.01

0.03

Depreciation

-0.17

-0.17

0

0

Tax paid

-0.7

-0.15

0

0

Working capital

1.42

1.88

0.38

-0.18

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

182.87

361.74

-49.72

3,402.29

Op profit growth

215.44

-2,820.09

-3,705.16

-98.08

EBIT growth

271.33

3,592.81

-56.68

-14.28

Net profit growth

244.98

2,599.02

-56.58

-5.76

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Vitesse Agro Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

3,184.8

126.943,63,067.56602.260.047,800.75145.96

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

763.55

53.2826,800.61165.410.43732.1367.87

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

904.3

294.5619,974.6316.760.16259.9565.65

Honasa Consumer Ltd

HONASA

454.75

115.1314,771.3734.790498.434.63

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

186.3

13.9714,564.46155.673.3310,301.5946.35

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vitesse Agro Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Piyushkumar Jayantilal Shah

Director

Satya Narayan Bhalotia

Director

Prerana Bhalotia

Independent Director

Vaghela Dahyabhai Kaushik

Independent Director

Lataben Gautambhai Vaseta

Additional Director

Roop Kishore Gola

Director

Avadhesh Kumar Gola

Addtnl Independent Director

Pankaj Jha

Addtnl Independent Director

Sumita

Additional Director

Sohan Lal Pajapati

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sandeep Kumar

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vitesse Agro Ltd

Summary

Vitesse Agro Limited (Formerly known as Equinox Company Limited) was incorporated in June 26, 1980 as a Public Limited Company in the State of West Bengal. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on July 22, 1980 from the ROC. The Company is engaged in Dairy farming with the main object to products and extract Milk from cow and distributing the same raw material extracted from the cow and supplying it to sweet shops, retailers, different establishments and households.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Vitesse Agro Ltd share price today?

The Vitesse Agro Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹7.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vitesse Agro Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vitesse Agro Ltd is ₹3.28 Cr. as of 02 Sep ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vitesse Agro Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vitesse Agro Ltd is 362.5 and 0.42 as of 02 Sep ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vitesse Agro Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vitesse Agro Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vitesse Agro Ltd is ₹6.01 and ₹16.24 as of 02 Sep ‘24

What is the CAGR of Vitesse Agro Ltd?

Vitesse Agro Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -13.57%, 3 Years at -34.46%, 1 Year at -52.71%, 6 Month at -48.73%, 3 Month at -29.27% and 1 Month at 9.02%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vitesse Agro Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vitesse Agro Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.89 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 36.11 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

