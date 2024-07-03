SectorTrading
Open₹7.25
Prev. Close₹6.91
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.09
Day's High₹7.25
Day's Low₹7.25
52 Week's High₹16.24
52 Week's Low₹6.01
Book Value₹17.19
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3.28
P/E362.5
EPS0.02
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Equity Capital
4.52
4.52
4.52
1.25
Preference Capital
0.26
0.26
0.26
0.26
Reserves
3.24
2.73
1.23
1.64
Net Worth
8.02
7.51
6.01
3.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
19.99
7.07
1.53
3.04
yoy growth (%)
182.87
361.74
-49.72
3,402.29
Raw materials
-16.72
-5.87
-1.44
-2.7
As % of sales
83.64
83.05
94.3
88.9
Employee costs
-0.24
-0.23
-0.02
-0.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
2.2
0.59
0.01
0.03
Depreciation
-0.17
-0.17
0
0
Tax paid
-0.7
-0.15
0
0
Working capital
1.42
1.88
0.38
-0.18
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
182.87
361.74
-49.72
3,402.29
Op profit growth
215.44
-2,820.09
-3,705.16
-98.08
EBIT growth
271.33
3,592.81
-56.68
-14.28
Net profit growth
244.98
2,599.02
-56.58
-5.76
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
3,184.8
|126.94
|3,63,067.56
|602.26
|0.04
|7,800.75
|145.96
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
763.55
|53.28
|26,800.61
|165.41
|0.43
|732.13
|67.87
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
904.3
|294.56
|19,974.63
|16.76
|0.16
|259.95
|65.65
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
454.75
|115.13
|14,771.37
|34.79
|0
|498.4
|34.63
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
186.3
|13.97
|14,564.46
|155.67
|3.33
|10,301.59
|46.35
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Piyushkumar Jayantilal Shah
Director
Satya Narayan Bhalotia
Director
Prerana Bhalotia
Independent Director
Vaghela Dahyabhai Kaushik
Independent Director
Lataben Gautambhai Vaseta
Additional Director
Roop Kishore Gola
Director
Avadhesh Kumar Gola
Addtnl Independent Director
Pankaj Jha
Addtnl Independent Director
Sumita
Additional Director
Sohan Lal Pajapati
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sandeep Kumar
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vitesse Agro Ltd
Summary
Vitesse Agro Limited (Formerly known as Equinox Company Limited) was incorporated in June 26, 1980 as a Public Limited Company in the State of West Bengal. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on July 22, 1980 from the ROC. The Company is engaged in Dairy farming with the main object to products and extract Milk from cow and distributing the same raw material extracted from the cow and supplying it to sweet shops, retailers, different establishments and households.
Read More
