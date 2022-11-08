Vitesse Agro Ltd Management Discussions

Overview

Your Directors are pleased to present the Management Discussion and Analysis Report for the year ended 31st March, 2022.

The Management Discussion and Analysis have been included in consonance with the Code of Corporate Governance as approved by The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Investors are cautioned that these discussions contain certain forward looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties including those risks which are inherent in the Companys growth and strategy. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any of the opinions or forward looking statements expressed in this report consequent to new information or developments, events or otherwise. The main business of the Company is trading in all types of products primarily in papers.

Industry Structure & Development

The Company is engaged in Dairy farming with the main object to products and extract Milk from cow and distributing the same raw material extracted from the cow and supplying it to sweet shops, retailers, different establishments and households.

Opportunities and Threats

The improvement in the global economic situation coupled with protection given by Indian Government provides opportunity for growth and it is set to grow in Expected line Outlook. The company expects the pressure on Quality Customer to continue due to competition.

Risk and Concerns

Your Company had put a risk management framework in place post a comprehensive review of its risk management process. Your Company has taken a fresh look at the risk management framework. The review involved understanding the existing risk management initiatives, zero-based identification and assessment of risks in the various businesses as also the relative control measures and arriving at the desired counter measures keeping in mind the risk appetite of the organization. The Risk Committee has periodically reviewed the risks in the various businesses and recommended appropriate risk mitigating actions. Macro- economic factors including economic and political developments, natural calamities which affect the industrial sector generally would also affect the businesses of your Company. Legislative changes resulting in a change in the taxes, duties and levies, whether local or central, also impact business performance and relative competitiveness of the businesses.

Outlook

The Continual growth in the agricultural sector is necessary to give necessary support to the industry. The company is making all effort to accelerate the growth of its business.

Adequacy of Internal Control System

The Company has adequate internal control systems for the business processes in respect of all operations, financial reporting, compliance with laws and regulations etc. The management information system forms an effective and sound tool for monitoring and controlling all operating parameters. Regular internal audits ensure that responsibilities are executed effectively. The Audit Committee reviews the adequacy of internal controls on regular basis.

Human Resources Development/Industrial Relations

Human resources are valuable assets for any organization. The employees of the Company have extended a very productive cooperation in the efforts of the management to carrying the Company to greater heights. The Company is giving emphasis to upgrade the skills of its human resources and continuous training down the line is a normal feature in the Company to upgrade the skills and knowledge of the employees of the Company.

Cautionary Statement

The Statement in this Management Discussion and Analysis report, describing the Companys outlook, projections, estimates, expectations or predictions may be "Forward looking Statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws or regulations. Actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied