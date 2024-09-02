Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
3,184.8
|126.94
|3,63,067.56
|602.26
|0.04
|7,800.75
|145.96
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
763.55
|53.28
|26,800.61
|165.41
|0.43
|732.13
|67.87
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
904.3
|294.56
|19,974.63
|16.76
|0.16
|259.95
|65.65
Honasa Consumer Ltd
HONASA
454.75
|115.13
|14,771.37
|34.79
|0
|498.4
|34.63
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
186.3
|13.97
|14,564.46
|155.67
|3.33
|10,301.59
|46.35
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.