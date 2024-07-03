Vitesse Agro Ltd Summary

Vitesse Agro Limited (Formerly known as Equinox Company Limited) was incorporated in June 26, 1980 as a Public Limited Company in the State of West Bengal. The Company obtained Certificate of Commencement of Business on July 22, 1980 from the ROC. The Company is engaged in Dairy farming with the main object to products and extract Milk from cow and distributing the same raw material extracted from the cow and supplying it to sweet shops, retailers, different establishments and households.