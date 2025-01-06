iifl-logo-icon 1
Vivid Global Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

20.3
(1.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.21

2.19

4.69

3.89

Depreciation

-0.73

-0.71

-0.56

-0.48

Tax paid

-0.73

-0.72

-1.3

-1.18

Working capital

2.44

0.61

2

2.25

Other operating items

Operating

3.19

1.37

4.82

4.47

Capital expenditure

0.21

0.44

4.1

-2.3

Free cash flow

3.4

1.81

8.92

2.17

Equity raised

15.24

13.79

7.27

3.42

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0.47

0.17

-0.15

0.31

Dividends paid

0

0.28

0

0.45

Net in cash

19.11

16.05

16.05

6.36

