Vivid Global Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.21
2.19
4.69
3.89
Depreciation
-0.73
-0.71
-0.56
-0.48
Tax paid
-0.73
-0.72
-1.3
-1.18
Working capital
2.44
0.61
2
2.25
Other operating items
Operating
3.19
1.37
4.82
4.47
Capital expenditure
0.21
0.44
4.1
-2.3
Free cash flow
3.4
1.81
8.92
2.17
Equity raised
15.24
13.79
7.27
3.42
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0.47
0.17
-0.15
0.31
Dividends paid
0
0.28
0
0.45
Net in cash
19.11
16.05
16.05
6.36
