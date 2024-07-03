iifl-logo-icon 1
Vivid Global Industries Ltd Share Price

20.3
(1.91%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open20.4
  • Day's High20.4
  • 52 Wk High28.49
  • Prev. Close19.92
  • Day's Low19.75
  • 52 Wk Low 15.9
  • Turnover (lac)0.2
  • P/E60.36
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value15.41
  • EPS0.33
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)18.53
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Vivid Global Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

20.4

Prev. Close

19.92

Turnover(Lac.)

0.2

Day's High

20.4

Day's Low

19.75

52 Week's High

28.49

52 Week's Low

15.9

Book Value

15.41

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

18.53

P/E

60.36

EPS

0.33

Divi. Yield

0

Vivid Global Industries Ltd Corporate Action

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Vivid Global Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Vivid Global Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:15 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 48.79%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 48.79%

Non-Promoter- 51.20%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 51.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Vivid Global Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.56

4.56

4.56

4.56

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.33

10.15

10.34

9.11

Net Worth

14.89

14.71

14.9

13.67

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

48.27

58.57

61.24

48.09

yoy growth (%)

-17.58

-4.35

27.34

33.54

Raw materials

-35.59

-45.89

-45.7

-35.05

As % of sales

73.73

78.35

74.63

72.88

Employee costs

-2.16

-1.93

-2

-1.8

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

2.21

2.19

4.69

3.89

Depreciation

-0.73

-0.71

-0.56

-0.48

Tax paid

-0.73

-0.72

-1.3

-1.18

Working capital

2.44

0.61

2

2.25

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-17.58

-4.35

27.34

33.54

Op profit growth

-25.92

-37.37

18.93

71.91

EBIT growth

-29.85

-42.73

19.43

68.2

Net profit growth

71.32

-74.49

25.61

49.47

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Vivid Global Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,930.7

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,284.95

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,323.5

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

4,121.7

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,149.15

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vivid Global Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Sumish S Mody

Non Executive Director

Meena Sumish Mody

Whole Time Director

Miten S Mody

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nainesh Desai

Independent Non Exe. Director

Mahesh S Gharat

Independent Non Exe. Director

Nitin A Zujam

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Nilam Pradeep Bajoria

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vivid Global Industries Ltd

Summary

Vivid Global Industries Limited (Formerly known Vivid Chemicals Limited) was incorporated in September, 1987. Promoted by Sudhir M Mody, the Company is engaged in the business of production of dye intermediates particularly in N-Methyl J. Acid, Phenyl J. Acid, Rhoduline Acid (Di. J. Acid), Tobias Acid, Tobias Acid purified Grade & Sulpho Tobias Acid; which in turn are used as intermediates for direct and reactive dye industries. The Company is the only manufacturer of tobias acid in the organised sector. The company has a plant to manufacture hydrochloric acid which was set up in 1973. VCL had initially set up a project to manufacture beta naphthol (BN) in 1987 at Tarapur, Maharashtra. But it faced problems, as the prices of its main raw material, naphthalene, increased. As the unfavourable movement in the prices of the major raw material affected VCLs performance, the company modified its facilities in 1992 so as to produce tobias acid instead of beta naphthol.The company had entered the capital market to part-finance an increase in the tobias acid capacity from 720 tpa to 960 tpa. While these are used in the dyestuff industry, sulpho tobias acid is also used in the electronics industry for coating IC circuit boards.The name of the Company was changed from Vivid Chemicals Limited to Vivid Global Industries Limited effective 2nd January, 2009. In April 2016, the Company commenced production of Tobias Acid and Sulpho Tobias Acid in Tarapur, at Boisar Plant.
Company FAQs

What is the Vivid Global Industries Ltd share price today?

The Vivid Global Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vivid Global Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vivid Global Industries Ltd is ₹18.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vivid Global Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vivid Global Industries Ltd is 60.36 and 1.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vivid Global Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vivid Global Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vivid Global Industries Ltd is ₹15.9 and ₹28.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vivid Global Industries Ltd?

Vivid Global Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.08%, 3 Years at -12.32%, 1 Year at -5.14%, 6 Month at -3.49%, 3 Month at -2.88% and 1 Month at -3.25%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vivid Global Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vivid Global Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 48.80 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 51.20 %

