Summary

Vivid Global Industries Limited (Formerly known Vivid Chemicals Limited) was incorporated in September, 1987. Promoted by Sudhir M Mody, the Company is engaged in the business of production of dye intermediates particularly in N-Methyl J. Acid, Phenyl J. Acid, Rhoduline Acid (Di. J. Acid), Tobias Acid, Tobias Acid purified Grade & Sulpho Tobias Acid; which in turn are used as intermediates for direct and reactive dye industries. The Company is the only manufacturer of tobias acid in the organised sector. The company has a plant to manufacture hydrochloric acid which was set up in 1973. VCL had initially set up a project to manufacture beta naphthol (BN) in 1987 at Tarapur, Maharashtra. But it faced problems, as the prices of its main raw material, naphthalene, increased. As the unfavourable movement in the prices of the major raw material affected VCLs performance, the company modified its facilities in 1992 so as to produce tobias acid instead of beta naphthol.The company had entered the capital market to part-finance an increase in the tobias acid capacity from 720 tpa to 960 tpa. While these are used in the dyestuff industry, sulpho tobias acid is also used in the electronics industry for coating IC circuit boards.The name of the Company was changed from Vivid Chemicals Limited to Vivid Global Industries Limited effective 2nd January, 2009. In April 2016, the Company commenced production of Tobias Acid and Sulpho Tobias Acid in Tarapur, at Boisar Plant.

