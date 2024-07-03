Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹20.4
Prev. Close₹19.92
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.2
Day's High₹20.4
Day's Low₹19.75
52 Week's High₹28.49
52 Week's Low₹15.9
Book Value₹15.41
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)18.53
P/E60.36
EPS0.33
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.56
4.56
4.56
4.56
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.33
10.15
10.34
9.11
Net Worth
14.89
14.71
14.9
13.67
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
48.27
58.57
61.24
48.09
yoy growth (%)
-17.58
-4.35
27.34
33.54
Raw materials
-35.59
-45.89
-45.7
-35.05
As % of sales
73.73
78.35
74.63
72.88
Employee costs
-2.16
-1.93
-2
-1.8
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
2.21
2.19
4.69
3.89
Depreciation
-0.73
-0.71
-0.56
-0.48
Tax paid
-0.73
-0.72
-1.3
-1.18
Working capital
2.44
0.61
2
2.25
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-17.58
-4.35
27.34
33.54
Op profit growth
-25.92
-37.37
18.93
71.91
EBIT growth
-29.85
-42.73
19.43
68.2
Net profit growth
71.32
-74.49
25.61
49.47
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,930.7
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,284.95
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,323.5
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
4,121.7
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,149.15
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Sumish S Mody
Non Executive Director
Meena Sumish Mody
Whole Time Director
Miten S Mody
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nainesh Desai
Independent Non Exe. Director
Mahesh S Gharat
Independent Non Exe. Director
Nitin A Zujam
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Nilam Pradeep Bajoria
Reports by Vivid Global Industries Ltd
Summary
Vivid Global Industries Limited (Formerly known Vivid Chemicals Limited) was incorporated in September, 1987. Promoted by Sudhir M Mody, the Company is engaged in the business of production of dye intermediates particularly in N-Methyl J. Acid, Phenyl J. Acid, Rhoduline Acid (Di. J. Acid), Tobias Acid, Tobias Acid purified Grade & Sulpho Tobias Acid; which in turn are used as intermediates for direct and reactive dye industries. The Company is the only manufacturer of tobias acid in the organised sector. The company has a plant to manufacture hydrochloric acid which was set up in 1973. VCL had initially set up a project to manufacture beta naphthol (BN) in 1987 at Tarapur, Maharashtra. But it faced problems, as the prices of its main raw material, naphthalene, increased. As the unfavourable movement in the prices of the major raw material affected VCLs performance, the company modified its facilities in 1992 so as to produce tobias acid instead of beta naphthol.The company had entered the capital market to part-finance an increase in the tobias acid capacity from 720 tpa to 960 tpa. While these are used in the dyestuff industry, sulpho tobias acid is also used in the electronics industry for coating IC circuit boards.The name of the Company was changed from Vivid Chemicals Limited to Vivid Global Industries Limited effective 2nd January, 2009. In April 2016, the Company commenced production of Tobias Acid and Sulpho Tobias Acid in Tarapur, at Boisar Plant.
Read More
The Vivid Global Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹20.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vivid Global Industries Ltd is ₹18.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vivid Global Industries Ltd is 60.36 and 1.29 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vivid Global Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vivid Global Industries Ltd is ₹15.9 and ₹28.49 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vivid Global Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 6.08%, 3 Years at -12.32%, 1 Year at -5.14%, 6 Month at -3.49%, 3 Month at -2.88% and 1 Month at -3.25%.
