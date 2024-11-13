Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

VIVID GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) & 29(2) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 13.11.2024 at 4.00 p.m. at the Corporate Office of the Company at C/O. Sumichem Corporation 1-D Dhannur Building Sir P. M. Road Fort Mumbai - 400 001 to consider the following : 1. To consider approve and adopt the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Further as per the Companys Code of Conduct for the Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company has been closed for all Designated Employees and Directors from 01.10.2024 till 48 hours after declaration of results. The same was already intimated to BSE on 30th September 2024. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on Wednesday, 13.11.2024 at 04:00 p.m., inter-alia, approved the Un-Audited Financial results along with Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. Kindly take the above in your record and acknowledge receipt of the same. The Board meeting concluded at 4:30 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

VIVID GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and adopt Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Approval of the Draft Directors Report and its annexures for the year ended 31 March2024. 3. To fix the time date and to convene the 37 Annual General Meeting of the Company through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) and the closure of register of Members for the purpose of annual general Meeting. 4. To approve the draft Notice of the 37th Annual General Meeting of the Company. 5. Appointment of Pankaj S. Desai Company Secretary in Practice as Scrutinizer of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. 6. Payment of directors remuneration in excess of 11% of the net profits of the company; 7. Appointment of Mr. Mihir Poria as an Internal Auditor of the company. 8. Appointment of Pankaj S. Desai as a Secretarial Audi tor of the company. 9. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on Thursday, 08.08.2024 at 04:00 p.m., inter-alia, approved the following: 1. Un-Audited Financial results along with LRR for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. Draft of Directors Report. 3. Notice of 37th AGM of the Company to be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) 4. Dates of Book closure for the purpose of Annual General Meeting from 24th September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024 (both days inclusive). 5. Appointed Pankaj S. Desai, Company Secretary in Practice, as Scrutinizer of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. 6. Payment of directors remuneration in excess of 11% of the net profits of the company. 7. Appointment of Mr. Mihir Poria as an Internal Auditor of the company for the financial year 2024-25. 8. Appointment of Pankaj S. Desai as a Secretarial Auditor of the company for the financial year 2024-25. The Board meeting concluded at 5:00 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 17 May 2024 10 May 2024

VIVID GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) & 29(2) of SEBI(ListingObligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors is scheduled to be held on Friday 17th May 2024 at 1.00 p.m. at the Corporate Office of the Company at C/O. Sumichem Corporation 1-D DhaIU1Ur Building Sir P. M. Road Fort Mumbai - 400 001 to consider the following: 1. To consider approve and adopt the Audited Financial Statement of Accounts for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Further as per the Companys Code of Conduct for the Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company has been closed for all Designated Employees and Directors from 01.04.2024 till 48 hours after the declaration of results. The same was already intimated to BSE on 28th March 2024. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on 17th May, 2024 at 1.00 p.m. inter-alia, approved the following: 1. Audited Financial Statement of Accounts for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024, the audited Statement of Assets and Liabilities and the audited Cash Flow Statement as at that date along with Independent Auditors Report thereon. The Board Meeting concluded at 4:26 p.m. Kindly take the above in your records and acknowledge the receipt of the same. Pursuant to regulation 33 of SEBI(Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulation, 2015, The Board Of Directors at its meeting held on 17th May, 2024 interalia approved the financial statement of accounts for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024 the audited Statement of Assets Amd Liabilities and Audited Cash Flow Staement as that date alongwith Independent Auditors Report thereon. Kindly take the above on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.05.2024)

