Vivid Global Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

19.9
(-1.78%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

48.27

58.57

61.24

48.09

yoy growth (%)

-17.58

-4.35

27.34

33.54

Raw materials

-35.59

-45.89

-45.7

-35.05

As % of sales

73.73

78.35

74.63

72.88

Employee costs

-2.16

-1.93

-2

-1.8

As % of sales

4.47

3.29

3.27

3.76

Other costs

-7.9

-7.22

-7.89

-6.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.37

12.33

12.89

13.51

Operating profit

2.61

3.52

5.62

4.73

OPM

5.4

6.01

9.19

9.84

Depreciation

-0.73

-0.71

-0.56

-0.48

Interest expense

0.08

-0.83

-0.6

-0.54

Other income

0.25

0.22

0.23

0.19

Profit before tax

2.21

2.19

4.69

3.89

Taxes

-0.73

-0.72

-1.3

-1.18

Tax rate

-33.08

-32.81

-27.72

-30.49

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

1.48

1.47

3.39

2.7

Exceptional items

0

-0.61

0

0

Net profit

1.48

0.86

3.39

2.7

yoy growth (%)

71.32

-74.49

25.61

49.47

NPM

3.07

1.47

5.54

5.61

