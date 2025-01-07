Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
48.27
58.57
61.24
48.09
yoy growth (%)
-17.58
-4.35
27.34
33.54
Raw materials
-35.59
-45.89
-45.7
-35.05
As % of sales
73.73
78.35
74.63
72.88
Employee costs
-2.16
-1.93
-2
-1.8
As % of sales
4.47
3.29
3.27
3.76
Other costs
-7.9
-7.22
-7.89
-6.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.37
12.33
12.89
13.51
Operating profit
2.61
3.52
5.62
4.73
OPM
5.4
6.01
9.19
9.84
Depreciation
-0.73
-0.71
-0.56
-0.48
Interest expense
0.08
-0.83
-0.6
-0.54
Other income
0.25
0.22
0.23
0.19
Profit before tax
2.21
2.19
4.69
3.89
Taxes
-0.73
-0.72
-1.3
-1.18
Tax rate
-33.08
-32.81
-27.72
-30.49
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
1.48
1.47
3.39
2.7
Exceptional items
0
-0.61
0
0
Net profit
1.48
0.86
3.39
2.7
yoy growth (%)
71.32
-74.49
25.61
49.47
NPM
3.07
1.47
5.54
5.61
