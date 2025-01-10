To the Members of

M/s VIVID GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements ofM/s VIVID GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the Statement of Profitand Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone Ind AS financial statements based on our audit.

In conducting our audit, we have taken into account the provisions of the Act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone Ind AS financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the standalone Ind AS financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Companys preparation fair view in order to design audit procedures that are ofthestandaloneIndASfinancial appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of the accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence obtained by us, is sufficientand appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and its Profit, total comprehensive income, on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act we report, to the extent applicable that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss includingStatement and Statement of changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the relevant books of account.

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

g. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial Ind AS financial statements;

ii. The Company has made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standards, for material foreseeable losses, if any, on long-term contracts including derivative contracts;

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016 ("the order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

UDIN 24039707BKARFH5075 For K M Kapadia & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN: 104777W Kamlesh M Kapadia Date: 17th May 2024 Mem. No.: 039707 Place: Mumbai

Annexure "A" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s VIVID GLOBAL INDUSTRIES LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements of theCompany for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to respective companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequateinternalfinancialcontrols over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining financialreporting, assessing the risk that controlsover understandingofinternal a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over considering the essential components of internal control stated in financial the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".

UDIN: 24039707BKARFH5075 For K M Kapadia & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN: 104777W Kamlesh M Kapadia Date: 17th May 2024 Mem. No.: 039707 Place: Mumbai

"Annexure B" to the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in paragraph 2 under ‘Report on Other Legal & Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date) (i) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(a) The Company has a program of verification of Fixed assets to cover all the items in a phased manner over have been physically verified by the management period of three years, which in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the company and nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and based on the examination of the registered sale deeds, transfer deeds, mutation of title papers, property tax papers and conveyance deeds provided to us, we report that the title deeds, comprising all the immovable properties in respect of land and buildings which are freehold, are held in the name of the company as at the balance sheet date.

(ii) As explained to us, inventories of finished and semi-finished goods and raw materials were physically verified during the year by the Management. In respect of inventories of stores and spare parts and stocks at, the Company has a programme of verification of stocks over a three year period. In our opinion and according to the information and by the management at reasonable intervals in relation explanationsgiven tous,theinventories havebeen verified to size of the Company and nature of business and no material discrepancies were noticed on physical verification.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of which:

(i) The terms and conditions of the grant of such loans are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest. - Not Applicable

(ii) The schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and interest have been regular as per stipulations. – Not Applicable

(iii) Amounts referred to (ii) above have been overdue for more than 90 days and, as explained to us, the Management has taken reasonable steps for recovery of the principal amounts and interest thereon. –Not Applicable

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities, as applicable.

(v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit during the year. In respect of unclaimed deposits, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013.

(vi) The maintenance of cost records has not been specified by the Central Government under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013.

(vii) According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

(a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities. The Company has however not registered itself as required under the Gratuity Act and have informed us that they are in process of obtaining the same at the earliest.

(b) There were no undisputed amounts payable in respect of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax, Cess and other material statutory dues in arrears as at March 31, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(viii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or borrowings to financial institutions, banks and government and dues to debenture holders.

(ix) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, term loans taken have been applied by the Company during the year for the purposes for which they were raised.

(x) To the best of our knowledge and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has paid / provided managerial remuneration in accordance with the requisite approvals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Companies Act, 2013.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the CARO 2016 Order is not applicable.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) During the year the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures and hence reporting under clause (xiv) of CARO is not applicable to the Company.

(xv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or directors of its sister concerns or persons connected with them and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

(xvi) The company is not required to be registered under section 45 IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.