The Board of Directors in its meeting held on Thursday, 08.08.2024 at 04:00 p.m., inter-alia, approved the following: 1. Un-Audited Financial results along with LRR for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. Draft of Directors Report. 3. Notice of 37th AGM of the Company to be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 11.00 a.m. through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) 4. Dates of Book closure for the purpose of Annual General Meeting from 24th September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024 (both days inclusive). 5. Appointed Pankaj S. Desai, Company Secretary in Practice, as Scrutinizer of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. The Outcome of the 37th AGM held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 11:00 AM through Video Conferencing /Other Audio Video Means is enclosed herewith pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/09/2024) Enclosed is the Scrutinizers report for the AGM held on September 30, 2024 at 11 :00 AM (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 01.10.2024)