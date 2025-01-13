Vivo Bio Tech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.9
14.9
14.95
14.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
39.49
36.97
32.19
27.7
Net Worth
54.39
51.87
47.14
42.55
Minority Interest
Debt
70.84
60.17
65.24
28.73
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.34
2.48
1.54
0.03
Total Liabilities
127.57
114.52
113.92
71.31
Fixed Assets
86.23
87.41
92.68
49.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.04
0.04
0.04
0.04
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
40
26.08
19.73
21.15
Inventories
8.77
7.97
9.81
13.28
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
11.37
12.38
12.02
7.29
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
27.08
12.01
4.27
6.59
Sundry Creditors
-1.06
-0.94
-2.32
-1.39
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-6.16
-5.34
-4.05
-4.62
Cash
1.32
0.99
1.47
1.1
Total Assets
127.59
114.52
113.92
71.3
