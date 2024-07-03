iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Vivo Bio Tech Ltd Share Price

49.51
(17.77%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:50:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open43.9
  • Day's High50.35
  • 52 Wk High56
  • Prev. Close42.04
  • Day's Low43.2
  • 52 Wk Low 31.2
  • Turnover (lac)273
  • P/E9.02
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value37.89
  • EPS4.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)79.85
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Vivo Bio Tech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Pharmaceuticals

Open

43.9

Prev. Close

42.04

Turnover(Lac.)

273

Day's High

50.35

Day's Low

43.2

52 Week's High

56

52 Week's Low

31.2

Book Value

37.89

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

79.85

P/E

9.02

EPS

4.66

Divi. Yield

0

Vivo Bio Tech Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

arrow

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Vivo Bio Tech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Vivo Bio Tech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:25 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.08%

Non-Promoter- 57.91%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 57.91%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Vivo Bio Tech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.9

14.9

14.95

14.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

39.49

36.97

32.19

27.7

Net Worth

54.39

51.87

47.14

42.55

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

55.35

47

34.12

28.58

yoy growth (%)

17.76

37.72

19.39

60.68

Raw materials

-8.55

-9.56

-8.14

-8.79

As % of sales

15.45

20.35

23.86

30.78

Employee costs

-9.99

-7.58

-5.49

-4.34

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

4.25

4

2.83

0.78

Depreciation

-5.17

-4.63

-3.9

-3.35

Tax paid

0.18

-0.88

-0.33

0.12

Working capital

8.28

4.54

4.71

8.12

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

17.76

37.72

19.39

60.68

Op profit growth

14.62

42.61

105.79

32.15

EBIT growth

15.34

54.58

230.95

76.34

Net profit growth

42.28

24.72

175.16

96.62

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

45.45

52.23

51.39

51.78

55.35

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

45.45

52.23

51.39

51.78

55.35

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.04

0.04

0.1

0.08

0.05

View Annually Results

Vivo Bio Tech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

SUNPHARMA

1,849.1

160.934,43,661.03863.290.735,123.6798.33

Divis Laboratories Ltd

DIVISLAB

6,045.75

87.371,60,495.675180.52,302513.62

Cipla Ltd

CIPLA

1,510.25

28.811,21,969.911,178.160.863,969.86360.73

Mankind Pharma Ltd

MANKIND

2,938.25

60.481,21,222.47634.4302,529.74334.18

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd

TORNTPHARM

3,400

70.341,15,066.284600.822,376222.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Vivo Bio Tech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Kalyan Ram Mangipudi

Whole-time Director

Alangudi Sankaranarayanan

Independent Director

Kunda Kalpana

Non Executive Director

Karopadi Shivanand Nayak

Whole Time Director & CFO

K Sri Kalyan

Independent Director

Shyam Sunder Tipparaju

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

A V Kiran

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Vivo Bio Tech Ltd

Summary

Vivo Bio Tech Limited, established in February, 1987 is a full service CRO offering drug development & discovery services to pharmaceutical & biotech companies world-wide in accordance with OECD, AAALAC & IND guidelines. The company offers services in the areas of In vitro, In vivo, toxicity studies, pharmacological investigations, pharmacokinetics & toxicokinetic studies etc. Their experienced & talented scientists offer advice on defining drug development paths tailored to specific molecules.The Company stands as a premier and primary provider of SPF lab animals in India. It holds the distinction of being the largest breeder and distributor of rodent models, in addition to offering custom rodent models and stem cell products through Cyagen Biosciences. The Company serves as an authorized distributor of lab animal diets from Special Diets Services (UK) in India. It pioneered the commercial distribution of SPF guinea pigs, sourcing breeders from Elm Hill Labs (USA). Employing topquality SPF breed in their in-house lab animals, the Company upholds excellence in all pre clinical studies. Their comprehensive services span a wide array of preclinical toxicology disciplines, encompassing In-vitro and In-vivo studies, analytical chemistry studies, bioanalytical studies, and physico-chemical studies. Moreover, the Company boasts supplementary satellite facilities situated in Pregnapur Village, Siddipet District, Hyderabad, Telangana. The Biologic Research Services group at Vivo B
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Vivo Bio Tech Ltd share price today?

The Vivo Bio Tech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹49.51 today.

What is the Market Cap of Vivo Bio Tech Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vivo Bio Tech Ltd is ₹79.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Vivo Bio Tech Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Vivo Bio Tech Ltd is 9.02 and 1.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Vivo Bio Tech Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vivo Bio Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vivo Bio Tech Ltd is ₹31.2 and ₹56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Vivo Bio Tech Ltd?

Vivo Bio Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.31%, 3 Years at -15.24%, 1 Year at -14.29%, 6 Month at 5.34%, 3 Month at 10.40% and 1 Month at 10.49%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Vivo Bio Tech Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Vivo Bio Tech Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.08 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 57.92 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Vivo Bio Tech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.