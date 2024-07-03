SectorPharmaceuticals
Open₹43.9
Prev. Close₹42.04
Turnover(Lac.)₹273
Day's High₹50.35
Day's Low₹43.2
52 Week's High₹56
52 Week's Low₹31.2
Book Value₹37.89
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)79.85
P/E9.02
EPS4.66
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.9
14.9
14.95
14.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
39.49
36.97
32.19
27.7
Net Worth
54.39
51.87
47.14
42.55
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
55.35
47
34.12
28.58
yoy growth (%)
17.76
37.72
19.39
60.68
Raw materials
-8.55
-9.56
-8.14
-8.79
As % of sales
15.45
20.35
23.86
30.78
Employee costs
-9.99
-7.58
-5.49
-4.34
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
4.25
4
2.83
0.78
Depreciation
-5.17
-4.63
-3.9
-3.35
Tax paid
0.18
-0.88
-0.33
0.12
Working capital
8.28
4.54
4.71
8.12
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
17.76
37.72
19.39
60.68
Op profit growth
14.62
42.61
105.79
32.15
EBIT growth
15.34
54.58
230.95
76.34
Net profit growth
42.28
24.72
175.16
96.62
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
45.45
52.23
51.39
51.78
55.35
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
45.45
52.23
51.39
51.78
55.35
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.04
0.04
0.1
0.08
0.05
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd
SUNPHARMA
1,849.1
|160.93
|4,43,661.03
|863.29
|0.73
|5,123.67
|98.33
Divis Laboratories Ltd
DIVISLAB
6,045.75
|87.37
|1,60,495.67
|518
|0.5
|2,302
|513.62
Cipla Ltd
CIPLA
1,510.25
|28.81
|1,21,969.91
|1,178.16
|0.86
|3,969.86
|360.73
Mankind Pharma Ltd
MANKIND
2,938.25
|60.48
|1,21,222.47
|634.43
|0
|2,529.74
|334.18
Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd
TORNTPHARM
3,400
|70.34
|1,15,066.28
|460
|0.82
|2,376
|222.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Kalyan Ram Mangipudi
Whole-time Director
Alangudi Sankaranarayanan
Independent Director
Kunda Kalpana
Non Executive Director
Karopadi Shivanand Nayak
Whole Time Director & CFO
K Sri Kalyan
Independent Director
Shyam Sunder Tipparaju
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
A V Kiran
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Vivo Bio Tech Ltd
Summary
Vivo Bio Tech Limited, established in February, 1987 is a full service CRO offering drug development & discovery services to pharmaceutical & biotech companies world-wide in accordance with OECD, AAALAC & IND guidelines. The company offers services in the areas of In vitro, In vivo, toxicity studies, pharmacological investigations, pharmacokinetics & toxicokinetic studies etc. Their experienced & talented scientists offer advice on defining drug development paths tailored to specific molecules.The Company stands as a premier and primary provider of SPF lab animals in India. It holds the distinction of being the largest breeder and distributor of rodent models, in addition to offering custom rodent models and stem cell products through Cyagen Biosciences. The Company serves as an authorized distributor of lab animal diets from Special Diets Services (UK) in India. It pioneered the commercial distribution of SPF guinea pigs, sourcing breeders from Elm Hill Labs (USA). Employing topquality SPF breed in their in-house lab animals, the Company upholds excellence in all pre clinical studies. Their comprehensive services span a wide array of preclinical toxicology disciplines, encompassing In-vitro and In-vivo studies, analytical chemistry studies, bioanalytical studies, and physico-chemical studies. Moreover, the Company boasts supplementary satellite facilities situated in Pregnapur Village, Siddipet District, Hyderabad, Telangana. The Biologic Research Services group at Vivo B
The Vivo Bio Tech Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹49.51 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Vivo Bio Tech Ltd is ₹79.85 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Vivo Bio Tech Ltd is 9.02 and 1.11 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Vivo Bio Tech Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Vivo Bio Tech Ltd is ₹31.2 and ₹56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Vivo Bio Tech Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 8.31%, 3 Years at -15.24%, 1 Year at -14.29%, 6 Month at 5.34%, 3 Month at 10.40% and 1 Month at 10.49%.
