Summary

Vivo Bio Tech Limited, established in February, 1987 is a full service CRO offering drug development & discovery services to pharmaceutical & biotech companies world-wide in accordance with OECD, AAALAC & IND guidelines. The company offers services in the areas of In vitro, In vivo, toxicity studies, pharmacological investigations, pharmacokinetics & toxicokinetic studies etc. Their experienced & talented scientists offer advice on defining drug development paths tailored to specific molecules.The Company stands as a premier and primary provider of SPF lab animals in India. It holds the distinction of being the largest breeder and distributor of rodent models, in addition to offering custom rodent models and stem cell products through Cyagen Biosciences. The Company serves as an authorized distributor of lab animal diets from Special Diets Services (UK) in India. It pioneered the commercial distribution of SPF guinea pigs, sourcing breeders from Elm Hill Labs (USA). Employing topquality SPF breed in their in-house lab animals, the Company upholds excellence in all pre clinical studies. Their comprehensive services span a wide array of preclinical toxicology disciplines, encompassing In-vitro and In-vivo studies, analytical chemistry studies, bioanalytical studies, and physico-chemical studies. Moreover, the Company boasts supplementary satellite facilities situated in Pregnapur Village, Siddipet District, Hyderabad, Telangana. The Biologic Research Services group at Vivo B

