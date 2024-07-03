Vivo Bio Tech Ltd Summary

Vivo Bio Tech Limited, established in February, 1987 is a full service CRO offering drug development & discovery services to pharmaceutical & biotech companies world-wide in accordance with OECD, AAALAC & IND guidelines. The company offers services in the areas of In vitro, In vivo, toxicity studies, pharmacological investigations, pharmacokinetics & toxicokinetic studies etc. Their experienced & talented scientists offer advice on defining drug development paths tailored to specific molecules.The Company stands as a premier and primary provider of SPF lab animals in India. It holds the distinction of being the largest breeder and distributor of rodent models, in addition to offering custom rodent models and stem cell products through Cyagen Biosciences. The Company serves as an authorized distributor of lab animal diets from Special Diets Services (UK) in India. It pioneered the commercial distribution of SPF guinea pigs, sourcing breeders from Elm Hill Labs (USA). Employing topquality SPF breed in their in-house lab animals, the Company upholds excellence in all pre clinical studies. Their comprehensive services span a wide array of preclinical toxicology disciplines, encompassing In-vitro and In-vivo studies, analytical chemistry studies, bioanalytical studies, and physico-chemical studies. Moreover, the Company boasts supplementary satellite facilities situated in Pregnapur Village, Siddipet District, Hyderabad, Telangana. The Biologic Research Services group at Vivo Bio Tech offers a complete line of protein services, including gene synthesis, cloning, expression and purification of re-combinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. In-vitro Services offers solutions for pharmacologic, toxicological & bio analytical investigations in drug discovery & development. Critical investigations like bacterial reverse mutation assays, chromosomal aberration, and micronucleus are specialty services by the scientists.The In-vivo Services group at Vivo Bio Tech provides both non-regulatory and regulatory IND enabling pre clinical development services. We are capable of screening & evaluating molecules for various pharmacological & therapeutic properties. Specifically for oncology, scientists provide design & development of xenograft models for evaluation of anti-cancer agents. Further, scientists customize in-vivo DMPK studies to help drug candidate in both rodent and non-rodent animal models.Vivo Bio has partnered with Taconic for sourcing foundation and expansion colonies of the animal models and have started in-house breeding of Specific Pathogen Free rodents.The Company partnered Cyagen Biosciences to access genomic technologies in 2016. It commenced breeding and distribution of SPF guinea pigs in 2017. The Company acquired 100% shareholding in M/s. Donakanti Consulting Services Private Ltd on 17 April, 2019. It received ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Management System. The Company completed NGCMA - OECD GLP Surveillance and Scope Extension with the introduction of inhalational studies in 2019.The Company transformed from an animal breeding and distributing company into a full service CRO with interest in In-vitro, In-vivo, EcoTox, Analytical, Bio -Analytical and Physchem, ADME and PK-PD studies in 2021-22.