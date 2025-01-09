iifl-logo-icon 1
Vivo Bio Tech Ltd Board Meeting

44.2
(0.32%)
Jan 16, 2025|02:09:00 PM

Vivo Bio Tech CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting9 Jan 20252 Jan 2025
VIVO BIO TECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2024. Outcome of the Board Meeting Issue of Securities (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 09.01.2025)
Board Meeting21 Nov 202415 Nov 2024
VIVO BIO TECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Vivo Bio Employees Stock Option Scheme 2024 (VBESOS 2024) in terms of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) regulations 2021. With reference to the above cited subject and our letter dated November 15, 2024, we bring to your kind notice that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. Thursday, November 21, 2024, inter-alia, transacted the following business: 1. Pursuant to the recommendations of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC), approved the Vivo Bio Employees Stock Option Scheme, 2024 (VBESOS, 2024) for grant of stock options to eligible Directors and Employees of the Company and its Group Company(ies) including its Subsidiary / Associate Company(ies) (Present and Future, if any), subject to approval of the shareholders of the Company, as per SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 [SEBI (SBEBSE) Regulations, 2021]. The Company shall seek the approval of Members through postal ballot (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Please find enclosed Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and Half Year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting26 Aug 202426 Aug 2024
Please find enclosed Outcome of the Board Meeting
Board Meeting10 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
VIVO BIO TECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find enclosed Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/08/2024)
Board Meeting18 Jun 202418 Jun 2024
With reference to the above cited subject, and pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Part A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, (Listing Regulations), and based on the recommendation of the Audit Committee, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. Tuesday, June 18, 2024, inter-alia, transacted the following business: 1. Approved the Notice of Postal Ballot recommending to the shareholders, for appointment of Mr. Viswanath Kompella, Promoter, as an advisor of the company. This is for your information and records.
Board Meeting20 May 20246 May 2024
VIVO BIO TECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31 2024. With reference to above cited subject, we bring to your kind notice that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e., Monday, May 20, 2024, inter-alia, Approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the fourth quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202430 Jan 2024
VIVO BIO TECH LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31 2023. Please be informed that the trading window of Vivo Bio Tech Limited shall remain closed for all Directors Promoters Designated Employees and Specified Connected Persons of the Company till February 14 2024 in view of the aforesaid Board Meeting. This is for your information and records. With reference to the above cited subject and our letter dated January 30, 2024, we bring to your kind notice that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e. Monday, February 12, 2024, inter-alia, transacted the following business: 1. Approved the Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ended December 31, 2023. The meeting commenced at 06.00 p.m. and concluded at 07.15 p.m. This is for your information and records. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/02/2024)
Board Meeting23 Jan 202423 Jan 2024
Outcome of the Board Meeting - Intimation of Appointment of Mr. Vaishnavi Kiran Ayinampudi as the Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company

