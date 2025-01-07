Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
55.35
47
34.12
28.58
yoy growth (%)
17.76
37.72
19.39
60.68
Raw materials
-8.55
-9.56
-8.14
-8.79
As % of sales
15.45
20.35
23.86
30.78
Employee costs
-9.99
-7.58
-5.49
-4.34
As % of sales
18.06
16.13
16.1
15.19
Other costs
-24.32
-18.96
-12.85
-11.73
As % of sales (Other Cost)
43.94
40.35
37.67
41.05
Operating profit
12.47
10.88
7.62
3.7
OPM
22.53
23.15
22.35
12.97
Depreciation
-5.17
-4.63
-3.9
-3.35
Interest expense
-3.09
-2.36
-1.28
-0.46
Other income
0.05
0.13
0.39
0.89
Profit before tax
4.25
4
2.83
0.78
Taxes
0.18
-0.88
-0.33
0.12
Tax rate
4.42
-22.07
-11.69
16.6
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
4.44
3.12
2.5
0.9
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
4.44
3.12
2.5
0.9
yoy growth (%)
42.28
24.72
175.16
96.62
NPM
8.02
6.64
7.33
3.18
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.