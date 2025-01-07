iifl-logo-icon 1
Vivo Bio Tech Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

47.47
(-4.12%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:45:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Vivo Bio Tech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

55.35

47

34.12

28.58

yoy growth (%)

17.76

37.72

19.39

60.68

Raw materials

-8.55

-9.56

-8.14

-8.79

As % of sales

15.45

20.35

23.86

30.78

Employee costs

-9.99

-7.58

-5.49

-4.34

As % of sales

18.06

16.13

16.1

15.19

Other costs

-24.32

-18.96

-12.85

-11.73

As % of sales (Other Cost)

43.94

40.35

37.67

41.05

Operating profit

12.47

10.88

7.62

3.7

OPM

22.53

23.15

22.35

12.97

Depreciation

-5.17

-4.63

-3.9

-3.35

Interest expense

-3.09

-2.36

-1.28

-0.46

Other income

0.05

0.13

0.39

0.89

Profit before tax

4.25

4

2.83

0.78

Taxes

0.18

-0.88

-0.33

0.12

Tax rate

4.42

-22.07

-11.69

16.6

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

4.44

3.12

2.5

0.9

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

4.44

3.12

2.5

0.9

yoy growth (%)

42.28

24.72

175.16

96.62

NPM

8.02

6.64

7.33

3.18

